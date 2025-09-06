Sycamore falls in overtime at Moline: Daily Chronicle Week 2 Football Roundup

Moline 21, Sycamore 20 (OT): At Moline, the Spartans went for the two-point conversion and the win in their half of the overtime but fell short in the loss.

Jason Panganiban scored the overtime touchdown for Sycamore (1-1).

“We had the look we wanted and we thought they were going to call timeout but they didn’t,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “We had the chance to finish there but we just didn’t. Missed it by half a yard.”

All three Sycamore touchdowns were followed by two-point conversion attempts. An offsides after a Kevin Lee touchdown led to the Spartans trying for two and missing. They led 6-0.

They got the two-point conversion after a Dylan Curtis touchdown to retake a 14-7 lead. Moline (1-1) tied it up in the final two minutes to force the extra session.

Lee ran for 86 yards in the loss. Peter Gehrig led the defensive effort with seven tackles.

Ryan said his team played pretty well on defense.

“We gave up one long run that led to theior first score, and they got us a couple times on the edge on that last drive,” Ryan said. “But to hold a team like that to 14 points in regulation, that puts you in a position to win football games.”

Ryan said the team was able to move the ball at time on offense. Curtis’ scoring drive was a 17-play drive. In a Week 1 win against DeKalb, the Spartans ran a 13-play drive that drained the final 8:13 off the clock.

It was also the second straight game to open the season against a Class 7A school.

Hiawatha 50, Westminster Christian-Harvest Christian 8: At Kirkland, the Hawks ran their record to 2-0 with the win over the Warriors.

Aiden Cooper ran for 188 yards and a score, plus was 4 for 6 for 77 yards and a touchdown. Tim Pruit ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Mike Hobson led the defense with nine tackles, two for a loss. He also had a 43-yard touchdown catch.

Coach Kenny McPeek said the team has bought into all the tweaks and switches the coaching staff has made to the offense, and it’s showing with 94 points in two games.

“It also helps having experienced guys handling the ball,” McPeek said. “The line is getting up to speed but there’s still a lot of work to do. One good thing this week was no bad snaps. It helps if you don’t have to chase the ball all over the field. We’re plugging along on all cylinders. We look to Alden-Hebron next week, maybe they’re a little stronger opponent but we’ll see what we have.”

The Hawks have already matched their win total from last year after going 2-7. They may actually be ahead of last year, becuase as the schedule stands right now they are set to receive two forfeit victories.

“Last week was a long bus ride home (from Galva), and I told them those are a lot easier after a win,” McPeek said. “I told them you just have to keep trusting what the coaches tell you to do. ... It’s been a nice two wins, and then people start turning their eyes a little when you start winning.”

Stillman Valley 14, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Genoa, the Cogs (0-2, 0-2 Big Northern Conference) had a chance to tie or win in the final minute but the rally fell 11 yards short in the loss.

Cody Cravatta launched a fourth-and-8 pass into the end zone from the Stillman Valley 11, but the Cardinals swatted it away to preserve the win.

Cravatta had a 60-yard scoop-and-score sack in the second quarter to tie the game at seven. JT Cravatta also had a fumble recovery in the first quarter.