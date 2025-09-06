Rock Falls comes up just short to North Boone: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Oregon's Cooper Johnson (2) runs for a gain against Rockford Lutheran on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. The Hawks beat the Crusaders 40-8. (Earleen Hinton)

Big Northern Conference

North Boone 21, Rock Falls 14: The Rockets tied the game in the final minutes after falling down 14-0. The Vikings (2-0) responded with a game-winning drive in the final 33 seconds. Logan Thome had a 30-yard rushing score and a 60-yard TD catch for Rock Falls (0-2).

Oregon 40, Rockford Lutheran 8: Cooper Johnson had another big game on the ground to help the Hawks improve to 2-0. Johnson rushed for 120 yards on just seven carries with two scores. Defensively, Oregon held Rockford Lutheran to two first downs. Keaton Salsbury, Miles Olson, Ethan Reed and Jakob Moser also had rushing TDs for Oregon.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston 58, Dakota 14: Jonathan Milnes ran for 127 of Forreston’s 402 yards in the win. He also had a 72-yard kick return score to open the game for the Cardinals (1-1) in the road win at Dakota (0-2).

Du-Pec 34, Fulton 21: The Steamers were tied with the Rivermen 21-all before Du-Pec pulled away in the fourth quarter. Fulton (0-2) led 14-7 but was unable to hold on Braeden Meyers threw two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Eastland-Pearl City 22, Morrison 0: The Wildcatz improved to 2-0 after the road win.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life 0: Kyson Francis threw three touchdowns for the second straight week as the Missiles improved to 2-0. Spencer Nye led the backfield with 105 yards rushing and two scores while Konner Johnson added 102 yards and a TD.

Amboy 64, Christian Life 0: The Clippers bounced back from last week’s loss to Milledgeville with a dominant road win.

West Carroll 56, West Prairie 0: The Thunder improved to 2-0 after posting a second straight shutout. It was a season high in scoring after last week’s 42-0 win at West Central.

West Central 18, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: The Raiders fell after snapping a 16-game losing streak last week.