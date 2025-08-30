Milledgeville holds off Amboy in title game rematch

Milledgeville was hungry for the rematch.

Facing the two-time defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champions, the Missiles held on for a 30-22 win at Amboy to open the season.

Avenging last year’s loss in the state championship, the Missiles’ defense and sophomore quarterback Kyson Francis stepped up in the win.

Francis threw three touchdown passes, two to Evan Schenck, and the defense made a final stand in the last minute to secure the win.

“We felt like we knew what they were going to run,” Schenck said. “We just held them off and got stops when we needed to.”

It wasn’t easy.

Amboy had a chance to potentially tie the game late after recovering a fumble with 1:20 left.

Colt McCoy was open deep, but Amboy junior quarterback Tanner Welch’s throw was long. A fourth-down run fell short as Milledgeville held on.

“Tanner, it was his first start,” Amboy coach Scott Payne said. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn’t.

“It’s a good learning experience for him, and he’ll get better as the year goes on.”

Milledgeville kept Amboy’s run game in check and shut the Clippers out in the second half after trailing 22-8 at halftime.

Francis hit Schenck for a touchdown and two-point conversion on Milledgeville’s opening drive of the second half to tie it up. They connected again to end the quarter, and the defense did the rest.

“I’d say in the big moments we stepped up when we needed to,” Schenck said. “On those big third downs, fourth downs toward the end of the game, we shut them off.”

Schenck was happy for his sophomore quarterback. Francis stepped up at the position last season after Schenck had a shoulder injury.

“He’s a great player ... He stepped in and I haven’t been able to get my spot back since,” Schenck said with a laugh. “He’s just been amazing.”

Karter Livengood was all over the field for Milledgeville in the win. Playing both sides of the line as well as lining up in the backfield, the senior is prepared to help wherever he is needed.

“I just do my best to be as versatile for the team as I can,” he said. “I’m going to play the position that our team needs for us to succeed, and I’m willing to step into any role that my coach and my coaching staff has for us.”

He said the team was ready.

“We’ve had a countdown since November 23rd last year,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment. It means a lot.”

Milledgeville’s Karter Livengood fights through a host of Clippers against Amboy Friday, August 29, 2025, in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)

The big win required a comeback.

Amboy struck first on a 17-yard Welch run to help make it 8-0 after the opening drive. Milledgeville responded as Spencer Nye scored his first of two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Amboy went up 22-14 before halftime thanks to a Jose Lopez rushing score and a 90-yard interception return by Rylan McNinch. Lopez led the backfield with 95 yards rushing.

Nye finished with 114 yards rushing and a touchdown catch, and Francis threw for 193 yards.

Milledgeville’s Evan Schenck hauls in a long pass for big yards against Amboy Friday, August 29, 2025, in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I’m so proud of that kid,” Livengood said of Francis. “He stepped up huge last year and he’s just proven that he’s everything he can be. The sky’s the limit.”

Payne said his team fought hard, but Milledgeville just outplayed the Clippers.

“They have a lot of good players and we made some crucial mental mistakes at the wrong time,” he said. “You can’t do that in big games like this.”