Sting of title-game loss motivating Milledgeville

After finally getting over the hump in the playoffs last season, Milledgeville still finished with a sour taste in its mouth.

But that has only added to the motivation to finish with that final win this fall.

The Missiles had one of the best seasons in program history last year, finishing 11-2 and falling to Amboy in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship game. Now that loss has fueled the fire the entire offseason to get another chance at that title.

“We’re super motivated,” senior Karter Livengood said. “We’ve got a lot of returning starters, and we know what the feeling is like to lose in the state championship game – and that sting is still with us. We carry it with us through practice every day and it keeps us motivated.”

After losing second-round playoff games in their first three seasons in 8-man football, the Missiles finally cleared that hurdle last fall. Coach Jason Wroble credits the team unity as a big reason why, and believes that it’s something they can take with them through this season as well.

“That was one of the things about last year’s group that was pretty special. They realized that the bond and the brotherhood and the chemistry of the team was what really got us over the hump,” Wroble said. “The way they approached the team dynamic is what got that monkey off our back. So I think they bring that with them again this year. They realize how important that is.”

Livengood says it’s the biggest key to getting another crack at a title this fall.

“Playing together as a team is huge. On defense, getting eight hats to the ball every time. On offense, blocking to the whistle. Pretty much just playing with that same grit, that same brotherhood that we had last year,” he said. “It definitely taught us a lesson. It’s what we don’t want to feel again this year.”

Millegeville’s Konner Johnson tries to tackle Amboy’s Quinn Leffelman during the 8-man football championship last season in Monmouth. (Alex T. Paschal)

Livengood is one of Milledgeville’s six returning starters, and he’s moving to the trenches after playing some running back and quarterback last year. Seniors Konner Johnson and Spencer Nye return to the offensive and defensive backfields, and Caleb Sarber and Evan Schenck come back at offensive line and at linebacker. Sophomore Kyson Francis will return at quarterback.

“A lot of the seniors that we have back, they’ve gotten a lot of snaps in varsity football – on quality teams and against quality opposition,” Wroble said. “They’ve played in big games and had some big moments, and being on the big stage isn’t something that’s going to rattle them. They know what it’s all about. They know what it takes.”

Key figures who are looking to step up this season will be senior Benny Mickelson (tight end/defensive end), junior Jayden Promenschenkel (running back/tight end/defensive back) and sophomore Blake Wooden (lineman). But even the young players have experienced a deep playoff run, and Wroble feels like that will be valuable this fall.

“I think in the offseason, it’s been huge for us. They’ve been real motivated, and I think a lot of younger kids bought in. They saw the success and saw the community rally around us and wanted to be part of it,” Wroble said. “I always hear from coaches that go deep in the playoffs every year how those extra practices late in the season really pay off. We saw a lot of growth from some of those younger kids, so I’m hoping that it pays off this year, too. The kids are definitely motivated. They got a taste, and they want to get another shot.”

The Missiles will look for a balanced attack on offense and an aggressive, physical mindset on defense. Livengood likes the blend of experience, athleticism and speed he sees on his team.

“We’ve got lots of speed, lots of talent back, so we’re just going to keep going with it. We’ve got a lot of fast guys, guys that can get to the edge and fly past people on offense, and guys that can shut down the edge on defense,” Livengood said. “We’ve got a great foundation to start from. We’ve got a great group of upperclassmen and leaders that’ll help out the young guys stepping into new spots. We can just build on what we had last year.”