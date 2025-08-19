Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu aiming for a state championship to cement his legacy

Downers Grove North senior quarterback Owen Lansu’s legacy is still unfinished.

A three-year starter, Lansu has already put his name among the best players in Downers Grove North football program history.

[ Photos: Downers Grove North football practice ]

As a sophomore, he guided the Trojans to the Class 7A state championship game in his first season as a starter, falling short against a loaded and experienced Mount Carmel. It marked Downers Grove North’s first state appearance since winning the 8A title in 2004. The Trojans reached the 7A quarterfinals last season.

Lansu was an early commit, pledging to Minnesota over a host of other colleges. He’s on track to break nearly every program passing record – and still has one more year left to add many more milestones.

Heading into the final week of practices before the season opener on Aug. 30 at Morgan Park, Lansu admitted he’s not shying away from his legacy at Downers Grove North.

“Legacy means a lot, and this year I think will really define what my legacy looks like holistically,” Lansu said. “I’ve accomplished a lot, but really all I’ve ever wanted is to win a state championship, so anything short of that is a failure in my eyes.

“I want people to remember me as the best player they’ve ever played with or against or coached, not just as player but as a worker and a teammate and a leader. That’s what I’m striving for every day to be my best in all aspects and help the team as much as I can.”

As a junior, Lansu had a stellar season guiding the Trojans to a 10-2 record. He passed for 1,500 yards, 20 touchdowns and threw just two interceptions, while completing 65% of his passes.

Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said he’s watched Lansu mature and develop through the years.

“He’s been running the same offense for three years, so this is year four and he’s an extension of the coaching staff on the field,” Horeni said. “He’s dialed into the expectations we have for him and the team. This year he’s been more vocal after viewing it as a thing he wanted to improve on in the offseason. There have been certain kids not meeting up to expectations at certain points, and normally a coach would address it, but he’s addressed it right away.”

Downers Grove North's Owen Lansu (1) starts to pass during the 2024 Class 7A first-round playoff game between Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North high schools in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lansu said his senior season comes with excitement and a tinge of sadness, but he also understands the importance of being a stronger leader.

“I feel like I’ve been in a leadership role for multiple years, so my role has been pretty steady,” Lansu said. “It’s more just bringing the younger guys along is what’s changed. Vocality in my mind is one of the most important traits of a good quarterback and a good leader.

“I’ve never really struggled with being vocal, but in practices this year, I pretty much don’t stop talking the entire practice.”

By adding nearly 20 pounds to his frame, Lansu said he feels stronger and physically ready for a grueling season, mainly by focusing on his lower body.

“This offseason was really all about rehabbing and restrengthening injuries and imbalances from the past year and working on getting my athleticism back to where it is needed to be as well as working on timing with my wideouts,” Lansu said.

Horeni said he anticipates another banner season from his quarterback this fall.

“His accuracy has always been really good,” Horeni said. “He’s making good decisions with the football and a had a completion percentage of 75% over the summer. Naturally, that’s going to go down in the season, but he’s been really sharp. He’s made a point to make good decisions with the football.”

“Downers Grove North has never really been known for throwing the ball. He’s got to be up there in passing records. He’s such a great kid and he doesn’t act like someone with all these accolades. He carries himself like an offensive lineman going to put in the work.”