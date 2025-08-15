Dixon looking to reload after stellar season

Following one of the best seasons in program history, Dixon doesn’t expect too much drop-off in 2025.

And while several key names are missing from the skill positions, it’s all going to start up front for the Dukes this fall.

Dixon brings back four starters on the offensive line in Dylan Bopes, Chase Simpson, Exzadrain Diaz and Owen LeSage, and five players who made starts on the defensive line in Bopes, Exzavier Diaz, Bene Baratta, Jayden Neal and Brady Lawrence.

That experience in the trenches will be key as the Dukes try and replace an all-state quarterback and their top four wide receivers.

“It’s huge to have that, and I hope it mitigates those key losses,” Dixon coach Jared Shaner said. “As coaches we’ve kind of talked about, at least going into Week 1, what our strengths are, and hopefully it proves out that our O-line and D-line are our strengths. We’ve got quite a few returning starters up front, lost some really good skill guys again, but that’s kind of been the m.o. the last few years. I’ve said it before, that’s what good programs do, they reload, and I hope we’re getting our program to that point.”

While the loss of QB Cullen Shaner (1,971 passing yards, 527 rushing yards, 37 total TDs) and receivers Eli Davidson (791 yards, 16 total TDs), Tyson Dambman (507 yards, 6 total TDs), Gabe Rowley (317 yards, 8 TDs) and James Simpson (252 yards, 3 TDs) will leave some big shoes to fill, Dixon does bring back its top three running backs in Landon Knigge (1,268 yards, 18 TDs), Owen Belzer (275 yards, 6 TDs) and Logan Mershon (221 yards, 3 TDs).

With those experienced runners attacking from behind an experienced line, the Dukes are hoping to make the transition easier for junior quarterback Jagger Kemp in his first season as a starter.

“We’ve still got good running backs and wide receivers. Obviously we’re going to run the ball, but as soon as teams pick up on that run, we’re going to throw it, just like the past years,” Knigge said. “We’ve got new wide receivers, but they’re still good; they had some varsity reps last year.”

Dixon's Jake Whelan pursues Genoa-Kingston's Blake Ides during their 2024 game at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Defensively, Sauk Valley Media Player of the Year Davidson was the straw that stirred the drink for Dixon, but he had a talented understudy in Jake Whelan, who was second on the team to Davidson with 113 tackles. Throw in returning defensive back Jake Zepezauer with those linemen and the Dukes have experience at all three levels.

“It’s really going to be a good look for us, because we’ve got a really strong D-line. We were strong up front last year, and that really helped us, and a lot of those guys are back,” Whelan said. “That line really helps us succeed against the run game, because that’s mostly what our conference does.

“In camp, we were in 11-on-11 and everyone was just going crazy making plays. The atmosphere was great, everyone just excited and ready to play.”

Dixon outscored its opponents 543-131 last season, scoring at least 35 points in 10 of its 12 games; it put up at least 40 points eight times and at least 50 points in six games.

While those scoring numbers might be hard to match, the experience in the trenches should keep the Dukes from missing a beat.

And after tying the school record with a 10-2 finish last fall and their third-ever trip to the quarterfinals, the Dukes are still hungry for more.

“We’ve got something to prove this year,” Knigge said. “We got stopped kind of late [in that quarterfinal playoff game], made a few mistakes. But now we’re going to go full blast and get there.”

The playoff streak has now stretched to 10 straight seasons, and this group doesn’t want to see that snapped.

“For us now, continuing the playoff streak that we’re on, that’s the bare minimum, that’s the standard,” Shaner said. “We’re just pushing to get farther again this year. Ultimately, the last couple of years I truly feel we were among the top eight or 10 teams in Class 4A, and a lot of it comes down to health and execution. I think the last eight teams in 4A last year, anybody probably could have beaten anybody on any given day.

“So certainly the goal for this year is to be back in those same situations, and maybe a bounce goes your way and you’re playing in a semifinal game or a state championship game.”