2025 season preview: Scouting the Chicagoland Prairie Conference

Team previews

2024 record: 8-4, 2-2

Coach: Luke Standiford

Schedule: Sept. 5 at Rock Island Alleman; Sept. 12 at Shelbyville; Sept. 19 Marquette; Sept. 26 at Seneca; Oct. 4 at St. Bede; Oct. 11 at Walther Christian; Oct. 17 Warrensburg-Latham; Oct. 24 Oregon.

Worth noting: The Trojans return 14 starters, seven on both sides of the ball, including seniors Evan Cox (RB/LB, conference co-defensive player of the year, 102 tackles, 11 TDs on offense), Jake Wilkey (OL/DL, captain on both sides), Joey Starks (TE/OLB, top playmaker in passing game), as well as juniors Ayden Collom (RB/LB, led team with 1,271 rushing yards and 19 TDs), Collin Bachand (QB/FS, does an outstanding job distributing the ball in the run game and has shown a lot of progress in the passing game), and Will Anderson (OL/DL, three-year starter). Standiford also feels newcomers senior Tysen Walker (RB/OLB, team’s fastest player), and juniors Joe Duffy (WR/DB, great route runner and doesn’t drop balls), and Landon Koger (OLB/RB, a tremendous athlete who has finally developed an understanding of the game) will play key roles this season as the Trojans look to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season.

2024 record: 6-5, 3-2

Coach: Ken Carlson

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Aurora Christian; Sept. 5 Madison, Sept. 12 at Edgar, WI; Sept. 19 at Dwight; Sept. 26 St. Bede; Oct. 3 Seneca; Oct. 10 at Elmwood/Brimfield; Oct. 17 Knoxville; Oct. 24 at Morrison.

Worth noting: The Crusaders will be looking to qualify for the playoffs for the 13th straight season and return a ton of talent to make that happen. Back are key players in seniors Anthony Couch (QB/LB, third-year starting signal caller), Jaxsen Higgins (RB/OLB, third-year starter), Matt Graham (OL/LB, moving from tight end to center), Grant Dose (RB/LB, led the team in tackles last year), Marcus Baker (TE/DE, three-year starter at DE), and Austin Ferracuti OL/DT, great season last year at DT), as well as junior Alex Schaefer (OL/LB), and sophomores Blayden Cassel (RB/WR) and Connor Baker (WR/CB). Calrson also feels Caden Shreve (OL/DL, jr.), Easton Debernardi (WR/DB, jr.), Lucas Craig (WR/DB, jr.), Jacoby Gooden (RB/DB, jr.), and Luke McCullough (QB/LB, so.) will make impacts.

Carlson, an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Crusaders the past 10 years, was hired for the top spot in December after former head coach Tom Jobst retired after 15 years, 12 consecutive playoff appearances and a 6-5 record in 2024.

“I think we have a chance to be pretty good on defense this year with seven returners back with a ton of experience,” Carlson said. “We have pretty good team speed and we will try to use that speed in a number of ways on offense and defense. Another strength will be our senior leadership. They have done a great job, starting all the way back in January.”

Carlson said he feels filling graduation losses in the offensive line will be a big key.

“We are looking to fill several positions on the offensive line due to graduation,” Carlson said. “Our linemen had a great summer and I think we have found some guys to fill those positions. We just have to keep focusing on the details that are necessary to be a good offensive line but we were pleased with what we saw over the summer with this group.”

2024 record: 2-7, 1-3

Coach: Jack Brady

Schedule: Aug. 29, Bureau Valley; Sept. 5 at Eureka; Sept. 12 North Boone; Sept. 20 at Lewistown; Sept. 26 at Marquette; Oct. 4 Dwight; Oct. 10 at Seneca; Oct. 17 Peoria Notre Dame; Oct. 24 at Decatur St. Teresa.

Worth noting: Brady, a record-setting quarterback at St. Bede and 2015 graduate who has been an assistant for nine seasons, offensive coordinator for the last five, takes over as head coach after Jim Eustice accepted the Mendota job.

The Bruins return a number of key players including seniors Gino Ferrari (QB/DB, 63-of-117 for 731 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions), Carson Riva (WR/DB), AJ Hermes (WR/DB), Traejon Rafferty (TE/LB), Jose Delatorre (WR/DB) and Weston Heersink (OL/DL), as well as juniors Landon Marquez (LB/RB, 164 carries for 742 yards and six touchdowns) and Demian Baker (OL/DL). Brady also feels juniors Niko Papas (TE/DL), Brennan Hirst (RB/LB) and Stuart McGunnigal (WR/DB) and sophomore Luke Fess (OL/DL) will have chances to make an impact.

“(On offense) We’re going to be giving a lot of guys touches,” Brady said. “It’s going to be kind of success by committee. Marquez is going to be a staple in the offense. We’re going to try to get him the ball as often as possible and get him moving downhill with his frame. On defense we’re going to show a lot of movement pre-snap and try to give offenses something to think about. We’re trying to get the kids playing fast and going 100%. We need to stop the big plays and also our third-and-long coverage needs improvement.”

2024 record: 9-2, 4-0

Coach: Terry Maxwell

Schedule: Aug. 29 Chicago Christian; Sept. 12 at Clinton, Sept. 19 at Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 26 Dwight; Oct. 3 at Marquette; Oct. 10 St. Bede; Oct. 17 St. Joseph-Ogden; Oct. 24 Carlyle (at Maroa-Forsyth).

Worth noting: The Fighting Irish are 30-4 with playoff appearances over the last three seasons and have their sights set on a fourth straight solid season. The roster include returners in seniors Cam Shriey (RB, all-conference, all-area honorable mention), Zebadiah Maxwell (TE/DE, all-conference, all-area offensive line), Brady Sheedy (TE), Landyn Ramsey (OL), Gunner Varland (S, all-conference, all-area, team and conference defensive MVP), Landen Venecia (DL, all-conference, all-area honorable mention), Liam Knoebel (LB, all-conference, all-area honorable mention), Colton Angeloff (DL, honorable mention all-conference, and Brayden Simek (DB, honorable mention all conference). Maxwell also feels solid contributions will be made by seniors Ethan Othon (S, injured his junior season), Jace Mitchell (C), Avery Phillips (LB), Matt Stach (DB), and junior Rayce Aukland (OG). “We have a lot of players with varsity experience and senior leadership,” Maxwell said. “This should be a physical group with good speed. As with most small schools, we are looking for younger players to fill roles and step up. Varland moving to quarterback has been a good transition, he could have a great year at the quarterback spot. Shriey has looked really solid at the running back position in camp. Zebadiah Maxwell and Landen Venecia are going to have a big impact on both sides of the line."

Five players to watch

Evan Cox, Dwight, senior, RB/LB: The conference co-defensive player of the year had 102 total tackles last season and also scored 11 touchdowns on offense.

The conference co-defensive player of the year had 102 total tackles last season and also scored 11 touchdowns on offense. Grant Dose, Marquette, senior, RB/LB: Dose was the leading rusher with 854 yards and 12 touchdowns and the Cru’s leading tackler and the Chicagoland Prairie’s Defensive Co-Player of the Year.

Dose was the leading rusher with 854 yards and 12 touchdowns and the Cru’s leading tackler and the Chicagoland Prairie’s Defensive Co-Player of the Year. Gino Ferrari, St. Bede, senior, QB/DB: Completed 63 of 117 pass attempts for 731 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Completed 63 of 117 pass attempts for 731 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Gunner Varland, Seneca, senior, QB/S: The team’s defensive MVP, Varland recorded 79 tackles (66 solo, 10 for loss), notched a fumble recovery and two interceptions in addition to his 200 kick return yards and 153 offensive yards from scrimmage.

The team’s defensive MVP, Varland recorded 79 tackles (66 solo, 10 for loss), notched a fumble recovery and two interceptions in addition to his 200 kick return yards and 153 offensive yards from scrimmage. Zebadiah Maxwell, Seneca, senior, TE/DE: Will move to the tight end spot, but will be expected to again help fuel the Fighting Irish’s power-T offense that rushed for nearly 3,300 yards and 40 TDs. He also added five tackles for loss and 19 total tackles on defense.

Five can’t miss games

Week 4 – Marquette at Dwight: The Crusaders and Trojans split their two matchups last season, each winning on the opponent’s home field with the games decided by a total of six points. Expect another close, down to the last possession game again this season.

Week 5 – St. Bede at Marquette: The Crusaders topped the Bruins last season for the second straight season, but both sides will have new head coaches walking the sidelines for this one. A rivalry which began in 1949, St. Bede leads the all-time series 30-28-1.

Week 5 – Dwight at Seneca: The programs first met in 1973 and have played each season since 1978. The Fighting Irish have captured the past 10 meetings, 16 of the last 18, and lead the all-time series 32-19. The Trojans will be looking to knock off their rivals for the first time since 2006.

Week 6 – Seneca at Marquette: No matter the sport, there is always a special vibe when the Crusaders and Irish meet. Seneca won both meetings last season. A win for either side will be a great momentum boost heading into the regular season’s final three weeks

Week 6 – Dwight at St. Bede: In last season’s game the Trojans stopped a Bruins’ two-point conversion to hold on for a 29-27 victory. This could be a key game for each as far as playoff aspirations go.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

1. Seneca*

2. Dwight*

3. Marquette*

4. St. Bede