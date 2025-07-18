2025 IHSA football schedule release: The Herald-News’ top games to watch, week-by-week

Football: Lincoln-Way East vs Stevenson NOV 15 USC commit Jonas Williams and Lincoln-Way East open the season at Maine South, one of the top games in The Herald-News area this season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

With the release of the 2025 IHSA football schedules, here is a week-by-week look at the can’t-miss games across The Herald-News coverage area.

Week 1: Lincoln-Way East at Maine South, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29

Two perennial Class 8A powers will do battle to open the season. The Griffins boast USC-bound quarterback Jonas Williams, along with a strong stable of players at the skill positions. And, as always under coach Rob Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East will be strong in the trenches and play a stifling defense. They will need that defense, as Maine South has fielded one of the top offenses in the state year-in and year-out over the last two decades.

Another good one: Lyons Township at Joliet Catholic Academy, 7 p.m., Aug. 29

Week 2: Lincoln-Way Central at Providence Catholic, 7 p.m., Sept. 5

It’s a battle of New Lenox. The two teams met last season for the first time in years, with the Celtics picking up a 23-14 win over the Knights. Providence didn’t manage to qualify for the playoffs last year with its 4-5 record, but the Knights reached the Class 7A semifinals before falling to Batavia. It shapes up to be another hard-fought, neighborhood rivalry game.

Another good one: Joliet Catholic Academy at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 6.

Week 3: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:15 p.m., Sept. 12

Both teams finished 4-5 last year and missed the playoffs. The Vikings may have some revenge on their minds, as the Porters beat them, 36-32, in the final regular-season game, preventing H-F from playoff qualification. Lockport returns several players from last season’s team and looks to return to the playoffs. The Porters had made three straight playoff appearances before last year, including a Class 8A title in 2021.

Another good one: Morris at Peoria, 7 p.m., Sept. 12

Week 4: Minooka at Joliet West, 7 p.m., Sept. 19

Two teams from opposite sides of the Southwest Prairie Conference will do battle in a crossover game. Minooka, from the West Division, returns a wealth of talent and has advanced to the playoffs in the last seven seasons, not including the 2020 COVID-19 year. Joliet West, meanwhile, has made two straight playoff appearances, including the SPC East title in 2023.

Another good one: Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 7 p.m., Sept. 19.

Week 5: Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 26

These two teams combined for just one win last season. That win came when the Steelmen beat the Wildcats, 37-17, in Week 7 for their first win since 2019. Plainfield Central will be looking for some payback, but it might be difficult as they graduated several seniors from last year’s squad. Both teams will leave it all on the field

Another good one: Plainfield North at Minooka, 7 p.m., Sept. 26

Week 6: Marist at Providence Catholic, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3

A classic Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference battle. Marist has been highly touted heading into the season, and the Celtics are always one of those teams that no one wants to play. The Redhawks won last year’s matchup 28-7 en route to a 9-2 overall record, while Providence is itching to return to the playoffs after a 4-5 finish last year. A win here would go a long way toward ensuring a playoff berth.

Another good one: Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m., Oct. 3.

Week 7: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, 7 p.m., Oct 10

Plainfield North has been one of the top teams in the Southwest Prairie Conference West, reaching the playoffs in four of coach Anthony Imbordino’s five seasons, not including the 2020 COVID-19 year. They missed out on the postseason last year with a 4-5 record and will be pushing to return this year. Bolingbrook has missed the playoffs the last two seasons after a stretch that saw them qualify 29 times in 30 seasons. The Raiders will be looking to make their mark in the SPC West.

Another good one: Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, 7 p.m., Oct. 10

Week 8: Sycamore at Morris, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 17

This one has been the big game in the Interstate Eight Conference since the two schools joined in 2019. This year should be no different. Even though they reached the Class 5A semifinals last year, Morris will be looking to avenge last year’s 42-0 loss to the Spartans and returns a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball. Sycamore, meanwhile, will be rebuilding a bit as they lost several players from last season’s conference champs. By Week 8, though, both teams will be battle-tested and ready for a playoff-type game.

Another good one: Lemont at Richards, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 17.

Football: Providence Catholic vs Joliet Catholic OCT 25 JCA and Providence Catholic will lock horns this season in Week 9. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Week 9: Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic Academy, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24

The Holy War. Not much else needs to be said. These two teams have combined for 25 state championships and 35 state trophies. Both face a daunting schedule the first eight weeks in the CCL/ESCC, and they finish the regular season with a battle for Herald-News area private school supremacy. The Hilltoppers finished second in Class 5A last year, while the Celtics missed out on postseason action. Count on the fact that they don’t want to do that again.

Another good one: Joliet Central at Joliet West, 1 p.m., Oct. 25