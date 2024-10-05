Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock earn wins: Northwest Herald Week 6 football roundup

Prairie Ridge 21, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (1-5, 1-5) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Wolves (5-1, 5-1) went on to score 21 unanswered points in their Fox Valley Conference victory.

Crystal Lake Central 21, McHenry 7: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers defeated the Warriors in an FVC game to improve to 2-4 overall and 2-4 in the FVC, ending a two-game losing streak. McHenry fell to 1-5, 1-5.

Woodstock 26, Plano 10: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (3-3, 2-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers.

Chicago Hope Academy 40, Marian Central 21: At Chicago, Colin Hernon and Nick Schmid both scored for the Hurricanes (2-4, 2-2) in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Eagles. Marian will have to win out against Aurora Christian, St. Edward and Wheaton Academy to reach five wins.

South Beloit 6, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, Wyatt Armbrust ran for a team-high 67 yards and also led the Giants (2-4, 2-4) in tackles in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss to the Sobos.