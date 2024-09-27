FND Team of the Week MVP: Lincoln-Way Central linebacker Jalen Byrd

Lincoln-Way Central linebacker Jalen Byrd is the 2024 Week 4 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (Shaw Local News Network)

It was a tight race for Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP with only five votes separating the winner and runner up. In the end, Lincoln-Way Central’s Jalen Byrd took the honor with 235 total votes. Byrd’s 39-yard pick-six in a 39-6 win over DeKalb sealed the deal for him and the Knights.

The award, which is presented by SGKR Injury Attorneys, is voted on by readers every week. This week, Byrd sat down with Joliet Herald-News sports reporter Hart Pisani for a Q&A segment.

How did it feel to get that pick-six last week?

Byrd: It felt awesome. I hadn’t had a touchdown in forever. Being on the defensive side it feels way better than running it in as a running back. The guys helped me out and made it happen.

How does it feel to get a win over DeKalb?

Byrd: Pretty good. It felt a lot better than losing the past two weeks. I think we’re going to rally and build off this win and take it to the playoffs.

How old were you when you started playing football and what got you into it?

Byrd: I started playing flag in kindergarten with a couple of buddies and turned into tackle football just because I liked being physical and hitting kids. I think first or second grade is when I started playing tackle with the New Lenox Mustangs.

If you could get advice from any linebacker who would it be and why?

Byrd: Ray Lewis. He’s a mean dude, physical and I’m not that big of a guy, but I’d love to get some advice from him because he’s the most physical dude in history.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Byrd: I’d have to say winning the Middle School Super Bowl in eighth grade with half or most of (my teammates now). It felt so great winning it and were underdogs. We were the tiniest team out there, but we played hard and worked our (butts) off.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team this season?

Byrd: We want to make it to the playoffs and then make it to the semis. We have some really good teams ahead of us and the previous two weeks weren’t our best showing, but I think we can prove it’s our underdog season. We can climb our way up to the top and beat a really good Batavia team. We’ve got two losses right now, but we could go 7-2 and that would be a goal.

If you entered an eating contest, what food would it be for?

Byrd: I’ve got to go with Ice cream. I love ice cream. If someone put ice cream in front of me and turned around I might take it.

If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be and why?

Byrd: I’d probably say Dubai. It just looks like a really awesome place to be. I love oceans and being at the beaches. It just looks awesome.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Byrd: I’d go with science right now. I’m a nerd and I like the tests. I like doing projects and seeing how good you can do the projects.

What’s a movie or show you never get tired of?

Byrd: I’d probably have to say The Walking Dead and The Amazing World of Gumball. I’m still like a little kid for them. I could watch them over and over.

What are your goals for the future?

Byrd: Probably go Division I in football or wrestling. I’m going to work my (butt) off until I get that either way.

What do you hate more, the player or the game?

Byrd: Shoot, I’m a player hater. I hate players more than I hate the game.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Byrd: Sydney Sweeney.

Kendrick Lamar or Drake?

Byrd: I’ve got to go with Kendrick.

Are you ready to get this award?

Byrd: Hell yeah.