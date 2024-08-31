Defending IHSA 6A champion Cary-Grove handles Burlington Central, 27-3, in season-opener

BURLINGTON – Burlington Central opened the season at home on Rocket Hill, but had a tough draw, facing Cary-Grove in the opener.

The Rockets gave the Trojans everything they wanted, but the visitors from Cary pulled away in the second half for a 27-3 victory in the season and Fox Valley Conference opener for both teams.

The defending Class 6A state champion Trojans used their usual punishing ground game to wear down the Rockets.

Quarterback Peyton Seaburg led the way with 137 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Things couldn’t have started much better for the Trojans after Ostin Hansen picked off a pass on Central’s first play from scrimmage. That led to the first of two short touchdown runs by Seaburg as the Trojans led 14-0 after one quarter.

The Rockets sustained two long drives in the quarter but couldn’t reach the end zone. They reached the C-G 6-yard line late in the half but facing fourth down with just 4 seconds left on the clock, settled for David McCoy’s 23-yard field goal.

The Trojans regained the momentum coming out of the break. They moved 77 yards for a score, capped by Seaburg’s 31-yard run.

“I really thought that last possession before halftime was really big for us, to force the field goal rather than a touchdown,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. “The kids made some nice plays. Then getting a score at the beginning of the second half was big for us.”

Jadon Apgar added 60 yards and a score as the Trojans rolled up more than 300 yards on the ground.

“The offensive line and tight ends just did a great job,” Seaburg said. “They were blocking all night and we were just fortunate enough to get a couple of those holes and score a couple times.”

Jackson Alcorn was 7-of-24 passing for 78 yards for the Rockets. His favorite target was Caden West, who caught four passes for 52 yards.

“I thought we were as good of a team as they were,” Central coach Brian Iossi said. “I thought we could play with them, and we did, but we had to overcome some adversity.”

That included some untimely penalties. In the third quarter, tailback Zane Pollack reeled off a brilliant run. He broke two tackles deep in the backfield and scrambled up the left side for a long gain, only to see it go for naught by a holding penalty.

After Hansen’s interception, the Trojans needed six plays to drive for the score. After forcing a 3-and-out, they marched 47 yards for another score. Seaburg finished the drive with a 1-yard run.

The tide started to turn for Central in the second quarter. The Rockets forced a punt and followed with a 10-play drive. They entered Cary territory for the first time but stalled and had to punt.