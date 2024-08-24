Cary-Grove ready to defend Class 6A state championship

Center Lucas Burton snaps the ball to quarterback Peyton Seaburg during football practice Tuesday at Cary-Grove High School. The Trojans will look to defend their Class 6A state championship this fall. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Cary-Grove, deservedly so, took time to celebrate November’s Class 6A state title triumph over East St. Louis.

But the four-time state champs didn’t let the celebrations last long.

Far from it.

“That month of December, it’s great,” said Trojans coach Brad Seaburg, who is 125-28 entering his 14th year at C-G. “You have celebrations and Christmas break, and you have family telling you how great you are. After that, you get back to the weight room and it’s right back to work.

“I think our kids were ready to turn the page pretty quickly. A lot of these guys were on the team last year, but they weren’t on the field [in the state championship game]. I think a lot of them are waiting for their opportunity to do something, too.”

Logan Abrams (center) points where to be to teammates during football practice Tuesday at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Expectations once again will be sky high for the Trojans after winning their third state title since 2018 – and for the second time against a talented East St. Louis squad.

Cary-Grove knocked off the Flyers 23-20 at Illinois State University’s Hancock Field, putting together one of the greatest drives in IHSA playoff history. The Trojans went 71 yards on 19 plays, taking up 10 minutes, 37 seconds before scoring on fullback Logan Abrams’ 2-yard run.

East St. Louis got the ball back with 1:19 remaining, but C-G defensive back PJ Weaver made a game-clinching interception to end it.

Cary-Grove returns 6-foot-3, 230-pound Abrams at fullback, where he led all Fox Valley Conference running backs with 1,590 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Trojans also bring back starting QB Peyton Seaburg (747 rushing yards, 17 total touchdowns) and center Lucas Burton.

In total, the Trojans return six offensive starters (Abrams, Seaburg, Burton, RB Holden Boone, TE Luca Vivaldelli and OL Jack Hissong.

On defense, the team returns starters in defensive lineman Ty Drayton, linebacker Charlie Ciske and defensive back Preston Walsh. Kicker Jadon Apgar also returns after making 2 of 3 field goals and 36 of 41 extra points.

The Trojans lost defensive leaders in linebackers Connor Anderson, who led the team in tackles, and Jack Rocen, and they’ll also have to replace the big-play ability of Andrew Prio, who had 1,302 yards rushing and 14 scores.

However, it’s still a very experienced team with 29 seniors and 34 juniors on the roster.

The Trojans will travel to Burlington Central in Week 1, a team that held the Trojans to 23 points in last season’s opener. C-G knows how difficult the FVC can be, placing third in the conference last season behind Prairie Ridge and Huntley.

“You just have to go out and show what you’ve been working for,” Burton said. “There’s pressure, but a lot of it comes from the players. It’s good pressure. We hold each other accountable, and we hold each other accountable to live up to expectations.

“We just have to put the work in each week, that’s what it comes down to.”

Preston Walsh (right) plays defense during football practice Tuesday at Cary-Grove High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Peyton Seaburg will look to lead the Trojans on another long playoff run. As the starting quarterback two seasons ago, C-G saw its streak of postseason appearances end at 17. A handful of players on that team are still around.

“We took some lumps a couple of years ago,” said Brad Seaburg, Peyton’s dad. “In that season, we had seven or eight guys who were starting, and they’re still playing for us this year. So we’re going to have a lot of guys with three years of varsity experience. We’re going to rely on those guys for leadership. I think that’s going to be huge.”

Peyton Seaburg showed a lot of growth last year, going from more of a game manager to somebody regularly making big plays.

“Senior year, one more year left with the guys, so I’m very excited,” said Peyton Seaburg, who finished last season 16-of-27 passing for 340 yards, 11 TDs and only one INT. “Last year was a great experience, and we’re trying to do everything we can to get back [to the state title game]. I’m trying to be more productive in the run game, and also just making my passes crisper. Doing whatever I can to help the team win.”

Abrams once again will be a big focal point of the offense. He simply wore down opponents last season, especially late in the season. Against East St. Louis, however, the bruiser had to work for his yards, finishing with 87 yards on 31 carries.

Abrams, who has a scholarship offer from Toledo and is drawing recruiting interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Indiana and Wisconsin, was new to the fullback position a year ago.

Brad Seaburg said Abrams is way ahead of last year. He may even play some defense, although Seaburg said he isn’t sure how that will look yet.

“The moment he came in this summer, he was vastly ahead in terms of knowing the position and knowing the technique,” Brad Seaburg said. “Logan is really more fine-tuning what he learned last year.

“To play fullback in our program for 14 weeks takes a tremendous amount of toughness and grit. I think everybody saw it on film in the state championship game. He’s a lot more mature. The sky’s the limit for that kid.”

Abrams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the state championship but played through it, believes the Trojans can accomplish even more after a 12-2 season that culminated in a state title.

“Start off strong, finish games and completely break their will and not let teams keep it close, that’s how we can be better,” Abrams said.