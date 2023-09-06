Princeton drops from No. 1 to No. 6 in this week’s 3A Poll

Princeton’s stay atop the AP Class 3A Poll lasted one week.

With their last-second, 22-21 loss to 1A unranked Morrison, the Tigers fell to No. 6 in this week’s AP rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon.

Byron (2-0) moved back to No. 1, receiving 10 of 11 first-place votes and 108 points. Williamsville (2-0) moved up two spots to No. 2 with one first-place vote and 94 points.

Rounding out the top 5 are Montini (87 points), St. Joseph-Ogden (70) and Stanford Olympia (46). Princeton claimed the No. 6 spot with 44 points.

St. Bede, which was No. 9 last week, slipped out of the top 10 in 1A with its loss to Mercer County. The Bruins received four points.

Lena-Winslow received all 10-first place votes with 100 points to remain atop the 1A rankings. Forreston (80) stayed at No. 2.

Sterling Newman moved up two spots in 1A to No. 6 while Morrison, fresh off its upset win over Princeton, cracked the rankings for the first time at No. 8. Annawan-Wethersfield, which lost to Stark County, slipped two spots to No. 9.

Other area ranked teams are Seneca, No. 3, and Rockridge, No. 7, in 2A, and Geneseo, No. 10 in 4A.

The rest of the top-ranked teams are Rochester (4A), Joliet Catholic (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A).