IHSA football scores: Illinois Valley, Week 2 of the 2023 season

Watch Live with Friday Night Drive and get La Salle and Bureau County football score updates here

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Bede football fans and cheerleaders cheer on the Bruins as they play Tuscola on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

It’s Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season and Friday Night Drive has you covered for updates and scores from games across La Salle and Bureau counties.

Illinois Valley High School Football Scores: Week 2, 2023

IHSA Football Scores, Analysis and Updates: Watch Live with Friday Night Drive

The Week 2 slate is absolutely loaded with marquee games across Illinois. Follow all the action with hosts Kyle Nabors and Jimmy Musial along with our team of reporters. The show goes live at 8 p.m. Friday.

Pregame reading

