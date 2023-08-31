BCR Week 2 2023 preview capsules

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Morrison (1-0) at Princeton (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Bryant Field

Last matchup: Morrison 13-12 (2016)

About the Mustangs: The Mustangs ran roughshod over Mendota on Friday, scoring on the first play of the game and stampeding to a 54-0 win. The Mustangs racked up 420 yards rushing, headed by Carson Strating (6-112), who broke off a 55-yard TD on the game’s first play. QB Colton Bielema only threw one pass, completing it for a 66-yard TD. ... Nathan Vandermyde has taken over as Morrison’s head coach. ... Morrison won the first of 11 meetings against Princeton in 1945, 7-6, and the last one in 2016, 13-12, at home.

About the Tigers: Princeton looked like the same old Tigers on Friday, riding a strong running game to a 40-0 win at Monmouth-Roseville. Sophomore RB Casey Etheridge had a breakout game, rushing for 234 yards and four TDs, including a 42-yard score on the first play from scrimmage and an 93-yarder. Junior quarterback Will Lott also shined in his varsity start taking over for graduated all-stater Teegan Davis, shaking off an early interception on his first attempt to throw TD passes to Noah LaPorte and Ace Christiansen. ... It was the Tigers’ fourth straight road shutout and sixth straight opening-night victory. ... The Tigers beat Morrison in the last two meetings at home, 35-7 in 2014 and 48-6 in 2015, and own an 8-3 series edge.

FND pick: Princeton

Riverdale (0-1) at Hall (0-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., at Nesti Stadium

Last matchup: Riverdale 40-14 (2016).

About the Rams: The Rams, who did not field a varsity team last year, had a tough return to the gridiron last week, falling to downstate Dupo, 41-0, in a nonconference contest Saturday in Port Byron. The Rams had two fumbles and two interceptions, which helped the visiting Tigers start six possessions from inside the Riverdale 40. ... Riverdale has not had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2012, when it beat Hall, 34-14. The Rams also beat Hall, 40-14, in its last trip to Spring Valley in 2016 to tie the all-time series at 2-2.

About the Red Devils: Hall took a 14-13 lead halfway through the second quarter in Friday’s opener at Orion on a quarterback keeper by Gianni Guerrini, but couldn’t hang on, falling 20-14. The Red Devils had the ball inside the 20-yard line three times and didn’t score. Hall rushed for 211 yards on 47 carries behind Braden Curran (6-72 yards), 1 TD, Guerrini (20-60 yards on 20 carries) and Joseph Bacidore (11-58). ... It was Hall’s eighth straight loss at the hands of the Chargers since beating Orion, 31-6 in their initial meeting in the 2002 playoffs.

FND pick: Hall

Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) at BV (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Manlius

Last matchup: Mon-Rose 21-7 (2019)

About the Titans: Mon-Rose played No. 2 3A ranked Princeton to a 19-0 game at halftime Friday before falling 40-0. Payton Thompson rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries, but the Titans were unable to dent the strong Tiger defense. ... The Titans do not have a capable punter, opting to use a place-kick in all punting situations against Princeton. Coach Jeremy Adolphson said it’s been an ongoing problem dating back to last year. ... M-R holds a 3-1 all-time series edge, including a 36-18 win in its last trip to Manlius in 2018.

About the Storm: The Storm showed they will be a team to be reckoned with a solid 26-7 win on the road Friday at Erie-Prophetstown, outscoring the Panthers 19-0 in the second half. Junior RB Elijah Endress scored three touchdowns, two by rush and one by pass from junior QB Bryce Helms, who also ran for a 20-yard TD with 2:48 left to seal the win. ... The Storm won the first meeting with Mon-Rose, 42-40, in 2017, but the Titans have won the last three.

Mercer County (0-1) at St. Bede (1-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., the Academy

Last matchup: First meeting.

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County is a member of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference, but will be leaving to take the Bruins’ spot in the Three Rivers Conference next year. The Golden Eagles came up short in last week’s opener at home to Monmouth United in LTPC play. ... Mercer County, which has an enrollment of 376, went 7-3 a year ago, knocked out in the first round of the 2A playoffs by Bloomington Central Catholic in a 27-26 overtime thriller. BCC then lost to Rockridge, 27-18, in the second round. ... While Mercer County has never played St. Bede, its predecessor, Aledo, beat the Bruins, 41-8, in the Class 2A playoff opener in 1999.

About the Bruins: St. Bede outlasted No. 6 state-ranked Tuscola and Mother Nature for a 34-25 season-opening win in Bloomington on Friday after a one hour, 44-minute delay for lightning. Senior quarterback Max Bray, who transferred to the Academy from Aurora Christian, led the Bruins offense with 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns while passing for 158 yards and one TD. ... The Bruins fell just outside the top 10 in 1A with the 12th most points in the AP poll.

FND pick: St. Bede

Amboy co-op (1-0) at River Ridge (0-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last matchup: A-L-O 68-14 (2022)

About the Clippers: Coming off their 8-man state runner-up finish of a year ago, the No. 1 ranked Clippers sailed to a 46-0 win over Decatur Unity Christian in Friday’s opener. Eddie Jones connected for touchdowns on his only two pass attempts Friday – both to Brennan Blaine. Landon Whelchel ran for 66 yards, a touchdown and four two-point conversions, while Josh Mckendry ran once for a 65-yard TD. ... A-L-O won by a 68-14 rout last year in the first 8-man meeting between the schools.

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats were on the other side of the spectrum, shutout 48-0 in its season opener at Milledgeville. The Wildcats went 4-5 last year. River Ridge is the 1985-86 consolidation of Hanover (800 population) and Elizabeth (650). It has played 8-man football since 2019, going 6-3 in their first year.

FND pick: Amboy

Other area games

E-P (0-1) at Kewanee (1-0)

Metamora (1-0) at L-P (1-0)

Orion (1-0) at Mendota (0-1)

Oregon (1-0) at Dixon (1-0)

Ridgeview/Lexington (0-1) at Rockridge (0-1)

Sherrard (0-1) at Newman (1-0)

Stark County (1-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)

Stillman Valley (0-1) at Rock Falls (0-1)

Wheaton St. Francis (0-1) at Sterling (1-0)