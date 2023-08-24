The Herald-News Week 1 Previews: Loaded slate gets things started off right

Nonconference games

Bolingbrook at Grayslake Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook enters the season with the potential to have one of the state’s most high-octane offenses, led by sophomore standout quarterback Jonas Williams and Wisconsin-bound wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson. New head coach Titcus Pettigrew likes the potential of his offensive line, but the question will be if Bolingbrook’s largely untested O-line can provide enough time to utilize all the weapons at its disposal. Defensively, Bolingbrook will enter battle for the first time in a few seasons without a Division I recruit anchoring the unit, but there’s experience in the secondary and a linebacking unit anchored by Chris Ellen that could cause some havoc.

About the Rams: Like Bolingbrook, Grayslake Central underwent a coaching change in the offseason after Mike Maloney stepped down. Brent Pearlman, formerly the head coach at Prospect, Wheeling and Elk Grove, brings a wealth of experience to the Rams. In order to make a repeat playoff appearance, the Rams will lean heavily on returning all-conference standouts in quarterback Cole Gillette and fullback/linebacker Matty Jens. Several players may be asked to perform on both sides of the football, especially early, but despite having just a handful of returning starters from last year’s second-round playoff qualifier, the Rams won’t be totally green because multiple players ended up getting somewhat regular reps despite not being labeled starters.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Plainfield North’s Braxton Bartz heads upfield after a catch against Plainfield South. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport at Plainfield North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 35, Lockport 2 (2011)

About the Porters: Lockport begins a gauntlet of a regular-season schedule with one of seven schools that qualified for the playoffs last season. This makes for a difficult opener, but the Porters have a lot of players who seem prepared for larger roles after being thrust into play as underclassmen when a rash of injuries depleted Lockport’s reserves. Christos Alexandros is the lone returning starter from the Lockport state title squad of 2021, and he’ll be looked to as a leader on the offensive line and in general. Senior Drew Gallagher will play a large role, possibly at quarterback, or in multiple other places. Lockport’s defense could once again be its strength, with an experienced core of defensive players led by linebackers Jameson Clark and Chase Creed. Talented sophomore Mike Pratt, who already has an offer from Illinois, is someone Plainfield North must attend to.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North’s biggest challenge might come in rebuilding a defense that was practically impenetrable last season. Very few remain, but defensive lineman Leo Tovar and defensive back Maki Armstrong will be pivotal in trying to keep things in check. Offensively, more questions abound. Quarterback Demir Ashiru graduated, as did running back John St. Clair, but the Tigers have a few interesting players to utilize. WR Omar Coleman could be a breakout performer after seeing time as a sophomore last year, along with WR Braxton Bartz who seems to catch anything in the neighborhood.

FND Pick: Lockport

Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 15, Plainfield Central 14 (2022)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central is looking for its third consecutive playoff appearance, and a win in this game would go a long way toward that. The Wildcats battled with a fairly inexperienced offense last season, but multiple players return with some experience under their belt. Running back Malik Jessum is one of those returners poised for a breakout. There are defensive concerns that need to be sorted out. Replacing graduated SPC East Defensive Player of the Year Phillip Carlton won’t be easy, but the linebacking group still has some experience with Gage Leffler and Mason Smith.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West is hoping to get its season started on the right foot after limping to the end of the regular season in 2022. The Warriors have experience returning at quarterback with Cole Crafton. Crafton, a Louisville baseball recruit, juggled offseason football work with several appearances on the national baseball circuit, but he does have ample game experience under center. A potential impact target for Lincoln-Way West is wide receiver Austin Rowswell. The key question for the Warriors will be how quickly a largely new defense can jell around returning defensive linemen Cael Depolo and Nick Kavooras.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

St. Charles East at Lincoln-Way Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Charles East 28, Lincoln-Way Central 14 (2022)

About the Fighting Saints: St. Charles East is simply looking to put last season behind them. After starting 2-0, it dropped all seven of its DuKane Conference matchups. There is reason for optimism in St. Charles East camp, including experienced quarterback Mac Paul having his blind side protected by a D-I recruit Bodey McCaslin (Iowa). Stacking nonconference wins is key for St. Charles East, as the DuKane Conference looks as deep as ever.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central looks to get things back on track with new coach David Woodburn. Woodburn hopes to spark the offense with a new look that will give returning quarterback Michael Kuehl plenty of options to try to move the football and score points. The Knights may be able to lean on their defense, which has a number of experienced seniors to anchor things. Linemen Ryan Kotara and Nolan Redican along with safety Ryan Mackowiak are some of the key players.

FND Pick: St. Charles East

Stagg at Joliet Central

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Stagg 49, Joliet Central 12 (2015)

About the Chargers: Stagg looked poised for a breakout last season, snapping a lengthy losing streak by winning its first two games. But the Chargers struggled entering conference play, dropping every SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup. Injuries depleted the Stagg ranks over the course of the season, but the Chargers have lots of returning experience to lean on. Quarterback Lebarion Gilmore and wide receiver Cherterion Rodgers are entering their third year as starters and should cause problems for opponents.

About the Steelemen: Joliet Central hasn’t earned a win since 2019, but despite that lack of victories program numbers are increasing. That’s the first step needed to help a program out of the doldrums. The additional numbers should help slow down the number of players forced to play on both sides of the football, but there’s still quite a bit of progress that needs to be made with so few players who have varsity experience.

FND Pick: Stagg

Shepard at Joliet West

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Astros: Shepard scuffled a bit more than usual last season, but did manage to establish some consistency on offense. That will likely continue this season with quarterback Jimmy LasCola and wide receivers Cameren Tryon and Kamarion Wade. The Astros also return a pair of offensive linemen. Three members of Shepard’s secondary return, but a rebuilt front seven will have to help the Astros perform better if they want to get where they want to go. Shepard allowed 32 points per game last season.

About the Tigers: Joliet West has a fair amount of returners back this season, but the biggest question involves the quarterback position. The dynamic Carl Bew graduated, and with him went the lion’s share of the Tigers offense, rushing and passing. Bew’s replacement Juan Rico has some reliable receivers in Parker Schwarting and Ian Ferrell. Wyatt Schmitt should anchor the offensive line. Three players return on defense, and Joliet West will need the newcomers to deliver this time around.

FND Pick: Shepard

Oswego East at Minooka Minooka's Joey Partridge (2) rushes with the ball against Oswego East last season. Partridge is a key returner for Minooka this season. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Rock Island at Minooka

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rock Island 21, Minooka 7 (2005)

About the Rocks: Rock Island missed the playoffs for the first time in four full seasons and will try to correct that trend with new coach Fritz Dieudonne. Dieudonne likes the potential of his offense, and junior quarterback Javion Clark-Pugh will lead the unit. They need answers on defense and the hope is that the solution doesn’t involve too many players forced into double duty.

About the Indians: Minooka enters the season with a cupboard full of returning players on both sides of the ball. The offensive line is solid and experienced and will be anchored by Brady Barrowman. The defense has a number of returnees from a unit that became more stout over the course of the season. If Minooka can get a steady pass/run balance from returning running back Joey Partridge and newly installed quarterback Nathan Maul, the Indians could be a dangerous team.

FND Pick: Minooka

Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Bengals: Plainfield East likely will be showcasing a lot of new faces under new head coach Harvey Jackson. Jackson played a big part in the explosive offensive numbers posted during his time as the offensive coordinator at Bolingbrook, and he’ll try to recreate the high-octane success. Wide receiver Quinn Morris should play a big part, but many of the other regular contributors have yet to be revealed. Some tightening of the defense is a must, as the Bengals surrendered more than 30 points a game last season.

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais had a deceptive 5-5 record last season and were a few plays away from a more impressive record, losing multiple games by a touchdown or less. The Boilermakers have reason to believe they could take another step forward with multiple players returning, most notably quarterback Ethan Kohl, who broke some passing records set by his father Mike Kohl, who is also the program’s head coach. The SouthWest Suburban Conference Defensive MVP last year AJ Mancilla also returns to anchor the defense.

FND Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Yorkville at Plainfield South

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 34, Plainfield South 21 (2022)

About the Foxes: Yorkville has strung together four consecutive playoff appearances. For that to reach five, the Foxes will have to do quite a bit of rebuilding on defense. The Foxes were tough on that side of the ball last year, but other than linebacker Ben Alvarez there will be several new regulars. There’s a bit more stability on offense. Quarterback Michael Dopart returns, and he’ll be protected by a solid offensive line led by Logan Brasfield.

About the Cougars: Things will likely be pretty different with Jake Brosnan taking the reins of the program from Bill Bicker, whose seven-season stint ended when he took an administration position. Brosnan will have to make some changes on offense without the services of Plainfield South’s former dynamic running back Brian Stanton, who graduated. Plainfield South certainly would like to continue some of the traditions established by its gritty defense of years past.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Oak Lawn at Romeoville

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Spartans: Oak Lawn hasn’t had a winning record since 2008, and the Spartans have struggled. Oak Lawn started the season on a decent note last year with a win over Tinley Park, but then dropped its final eight games, many of which the Spartans weren’t all that competitive in.

About the Spartans: Romeoville doesn’t have a ton of returning experience, but they do have some. Another encouraging trend, the Spartans’ program numbers have increased, which gives them a few more options than in years past. The Spartans will likely lean on athletic quarterback Caron Johnson, and Mason Gougis as a two-way player.

FND Pick: Romeoville

Joliet Catholic's HJ Grigsby (13) runs the ball during the Class 4A first round playoff game against Phillips last season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

Joliet Catholic at Iowa City

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic’s success-fueled scheduling woes led to the Hilltoppers having to cross state lines to find a willing opponent. The Hilltoppers might have a slightly different look on offense this season, but HJ Grigsby will likely play a big part in whatever shape that offense takes. Defensively, Wisconsin-bound Dillan Johnson can make plays himself or attract enough attention to allow JCA’s experienced linebacking group to clean up what is left over.

About the Little Hawks: Iowa City went 6-4 last season, but what appears to be a constant for the Little Hawks is offensive proficiency. Iowa City averaged more than 40 points per game, about 50 the previous season as Iowa City posted an 11-2 record and reached the semifinal round of the Iowa State Tournament. There’s reason to believe Iowa City’s offense will good, as quarterback Drew Larson and the team’s second-leading receiver Carsen Newton return to give the Little Hawks a solid foundation.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

Providence at Lake Central (Ind.)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 16, Lake Central 14 (2022)

About the Celtics: Providence completed an impressive turnaround last season, reaching the Class 4A state championship game a year removed from failing to qualify for the playoffs. There were substantial graduation hits, but there also are plenty of players back with designs of proving that Providence’s push wasn’t a fluke. RB Jamari Tribbett is primed for a big season, and he’ll get some help in the backfield from Kaden Nickel, who was hampered by injury last season. Providence’s defense should gain stability from a secondary that returns nearly everyone.

About the Indians: Indiana begins its season one week before Illinois does, and Lake Central earned a resounding 46-14 win over Munster. Iowa commit Xavier Williams led the challenge for Lake Central, as he scored three touchdowns and ran for 132 yards. Wide receiver James Graham III also caught two touchdown passes. Munster didn’t do much damage against the Lake Central defense until late, well after the outcome was decided.

FND Pick: Providence

Lemont at Libertyville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 32, Libertyville 27 (2022)

About Lemont: Lemont hopes to keep things business as usual after making a coaching change. Lemont was successful under former head coach Bret Kooi, who passed the reins to assistant Willie Hayes. Kooi didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Hayes, who has a pair of solid offensive lineman – Jacob Katuskas and Jake Sulzberger – to provide protection for Nathan Kunickis, a jack-of-all-trades player who has filled a number of roles for Lemont.

About the Wildcats: Libertyville is hoping to break out of the middle of the pack in the North Suburban Conference and at the very least extend its playoff streak to five seasons. The Wildcats will lean heavily on junior quarterback Quinn Schambow, who threw 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Wide receiver Luka Nikolich should see an expanded role. The defense doesn’t have a lot of experience beyond returning all-conference player Charlie Clark, but veteran coach Mike Jones likes the overall team speed and thinks his team should be cause some problems for others.

FND Pick: Lemont

Morris's Carter Button (12) throws a pass down the field as L-P's Nikolas Belski (72) approaches during the Class 5A playoffs last season. Button returns to lead the Morris offensive team into battle. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Morris at Coal City

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 49, Coal City 10 (2022)

About Morris: Provided Morris can find a way to rebuild its offensive line, where only one starter returns, they should once again have an explosive offense. Morris averaged more than 40 points per game last season, and with quarterback Carter Button returning and several wide receivers back in the fold, scoring points shouldn’t be a problem. Morris has some holes to fill on defense, but Morris coach Alan Thorson feels the current unit might be the fastest he’s ever had.

About the Coalers: Coal City has a solid core of returning seniors that should provide a solid base for the Coalers to make a run at their 13th consecutive playoff appearance. Landin Benson, an all-conference player a year ago, should provide the source of much of Coal City’s power-running attack. The Coalers have some rebuilding to do on the frontline on both sides of the football, but historically that’s an area Coal City figures out.

FND Pick: Morris

Rantoul at Peotone

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Peotone 48, Rantoul 16 (2022)

About the Eagles: Rantoul is caught in a 32-game losing streak, with the Eagles not having won since Week 7 of the 2018 season. Last season, Rantoul surrendered about 500 points, while not reaching the 100-point mark itself.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone might be in the midst of a bit of a personality change. The Blue Devils tend to be a flush with experienced players on offensive and defensive lines, but other than all-conference performer Landen Hamm, Peotone will have largely new faces in the trenches. Unlike previous seasons, Peotone has some depth at the skill positions, and quarterback Ruben Velasco might give the Blue Devils a reason to deviate from their typical run-heavy attack.

FND Pick: Peotone

Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0 (2022)

About the Tigers: Elmwood Park will try to get back on track with a new coach Terrance Terry. Terry’s last head coaching stint was at Plainfield East. Terry has his work cut out for him, as the Tigers were beaten soundly in every one of their games last year aside from their lone victory over winless Walther Christian. Terry has high hopes for a solid group of sophomore newcomers to make an impact.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer has feasted on opponents for the past two years, but nearly all of the key players have graduated. In the offseason, Reed-Custer’s offense took another hit with an injury to expected starting quarterback Peyton Bradley, who won’t play this season. Reed-Custer’s backups have gotten considerably more playing time than they would have in most programs because of easy wins and should transition quick.

FND Pick: Reed-Custer

Wilmington at Seneca

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 47, Seneca 6 (2017)

About the Wildcats: This looks a lot like most Wilmington teams heading into the season, perhaps with a bit more experience. The Wildcats have a lot in the trenches on both sides of the football. The offensive line should set up nicely behind the leadership of three-year starter Brody Benson. Traditionally, Wilmington’s defense doesn’t give up much. It has experience returning, including leading tackler Brandon Moran, so they should be as stingy as ever. Kyle Farrell rushed for more than 700 yards as a sophomore and should be the centerpiece for Wilmington’s ground attack.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca got through the regular season unscathed before being unceremoniously taken out of the Class 3A playoffs by Byron. A significant number of players return as they could also see a shift to Class 2A if the enrollment numbers break right. Seneca’s offensive line looks like where the strength could lie, and with players like Nathan Grant and Asher Hamby benefitting from the labors of the men up front, Seneca could light up the scoreboard.

FND Pick: Seneca

Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood

When: 10 a.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East is in typical preseason mode, which seems to always be reloading rather than rebuilding. The Griffins have a sturdy foundation to build around from last year’s Class 8A state finalist with 11 returning starters. Although key pieces graduated from a prolific offense, quarterback Braden Tischer returns and is a huge run-pass threat that can lead the way. Wide receiver Cade Serauskis should be Tischer’s main target, but the Griffins’ typically potent rushing attack will be manned by different players. Defensively, there’s plenty of reason to believe they can maintain their standards. The defensive line will be anchored by Caden O’Rourke and David Wuske, and there’s a lot of stability provided by the secondary.

About the Broncos: It’s ambitious scheduling for Kenwood, who fancies itself as one of if not the elite Chicago Public League program heading into 2023. The Broncos feel they have the talent to back that up, led by defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, a highly touted recruit that was selected to the All-American Bowl Game that will be played next spring. Kenwood also added more talent via transfer, particularly with Michigan-committed wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, a familiar name to area fans, especially at Lincoln-Way East. Kenwood, a 6A quarterfinalist who lost to Lemont in 2002, will play in 7A this season because of an enrollment increase and is trying to prepare for that shift with a difficult nonconference slate that includes this game and a Week 2 matchup with St. Rita.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East