Toby Moore: The pencil and the eraser

Long before we had delete keys, backspace buttons and track changes, we had the pencil.

Henry David Thoreau understood that better than most.

Many people know Thoreau as the man at Walden Pond, the quiet writer in the woods. What is less often remembered is that he also helped make pencils in his family’s shop in Concord, Massachusetts. He did not just write with them. He studied them and improved them.

Thoreau was many things: a teacher, surveyor, handyman, writer and pencil maker. It kept him close to craft, to measurement, to patience and to the discipline of making something that had to work.

In one journal entry, he wrote, “I have been making pencils all day.”

That may be the best place to begin.

There is no performance in that sentence. No grand philosophy. No trying to sound wise. Just a man at work – hands dark with graphite, focused on getting something small exactly right.

And he did. Thoreau helped improve his family’s pencils by refining the graphite mixture and the manufacturing process. He noticed weak methods, called one of them “bungling,” and looked for a better way. He did not only admire ideas; he tested them against reality. If they failed, he adjusted them. If they worked, he made them useful.

That is part of what a pencil teaches.

A pencil is one of the few tools that comes built with mercy. It makes a mark, but it also gives you a way back. It invites you to try before you are certain. Its eraser is a quiet argument against perfectionism: you are allowed to be wrong, as long as you are willing to correct it.

The familiar eraser-tipped pencil did not arrive until 1858, near the end of Thoreau’s life, but even before that, people rubbed out marks with bread or bits of rubber. The principle already was there. A mark could be made, reconsidered and revised.

Thoreau seemed to understand that lesson beyond the workshop. In a later journal passage, he wrote, “Regard not your past failures nor successes.” He did not mean the past was useless. Only that it matters insofar as it sharpens the present – gives you something to work with now.

Even at Walden, where he went to live deliberately, Thoreau never pretended that a meaningful life arrived finished. He wrote that he “earned my living by the labor of my hands only.” Thought and labor were not separate for him. He built, he measured, he revised – both in wood and in words.

Maybe that is why the pencil fit him so well.

A pencil can draft a page, sketch a beam, mark a board, solve a problem or capture an observation before it disappears. It does its job quietly, and it does not demand that the first attempt be flawless.

These days, we live on screens. We rewrite emails five times before sending them. We stare at unsent messages, wondering if they say too much or too little. We delete paragraphs, restore them, then delete them again. The tools are more advanced, but the hesitation is the same.

We still are afraid of getting it wrong.

The pencil offers a quieter answer. Getting it wrong is not the end of the process; it is the process. A mark is something you work with, not something you have to defend.

That may be what Thoreau saw – in the shop, in the graphite dust, in the steady repetition of shaping and sharpening. A good life is not written in one clean pass. It is built the way a solid pencil is built: formed with care, tested in use, corrected when needed, then put back to work.

So if there is a lesson here, it is not just to begin.

It is to begin, adjust and continue.

Do not wait to become perfect before you start. Do not cling too tightly to what you already have done, whether you call it failure or success. Both are just earlier marks.

Pick up the work again. Sharpen where it has dulled. Erase where it needs clearing. And keep writing, even as the pencil grows shorter in your hand.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.