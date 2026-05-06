Kankakee County coroner identifies victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 38-year-old Aaron Moore, of Chicago, as the victim killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

Gessner said on Wednesday an autopsy was scheduled.

Moore was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital after being taken from the shooting scene.

A second male victim was taken to a Kankakee hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kankakee police said 27-year-old Malik A. Jones of Kankakee was taken into custody upon officers’ arrival at the scene about 1:52 p.m. Tuesday at the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue.

Jones was charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene that they believe was used in the incident.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Jones will make his initial court appearance Thursday.

Rowe posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday night.

“One life was lost and another person was injured, leaving families to deal with pain and trauma that no family should ever have to face,” Rowe said.

“While the investigation remains active and the facts are still being gathered, any incident that results in gunfire and loss of life is tragic and impacts our entire community. Our office will work with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward and will carefully review all of the evidence as it becomes available.”

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting can call 815-933-0426.