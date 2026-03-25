Toby Moore: ‘If you want someone to do something, you have to make them want to do it’

By 8:17 a.m., you have already reached a perfectly reasonable conclusion: this entire operation would run a whole lot smoother if a few key individuals would get with the program.

Instead, the inbox sits there. Silent. Mocking.

I wish the file would upload. I wish the progress bar would stop lying to me.

I wish simple things would stay simple!. I wish my client would stop calling a full rebrand “one quick tweak!”

My phone buzzes again. Of course it does. It’s them. It’s always them.

Why. Why. Why.

There is a very specific kind of madness reserved for mornings like this – the kind that arrives early, settles in behind your eyes, and starts rearranging your personality.

And yet, in this moment of quiet, professional unraveling, you turn – against all instinct, against all reason – to the gentle, unflappable wisdom of Dale Carnegie.

Because somehow, this is where things have led.

In “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” he makes a point so durable it has survived rotary phones, fax machines, smartphones and the passive-aggressive calendar invite: if you want someone to do something, you have to make them want to do it.

Everything else – fear, lectures, drawn-out explanations – tends to produce the opposite effect.

The idea sounds almost offensively simple, which is why it’s so often overlooked. We prefer to believe the perfect argument, the firmer tone, or the seventh follow-up – gently phrased as “just bumping this up” – will finally be enough.

But people remain reliably attached to their own motives. They don’t move because your logic is flawless. They move when they recognize something they want on the other side of the effort.

You can watch this play out anywhere. A teenager can sit through a full speech about discipline and absorb none of it. But connect the same habit to something they already care about – the team, their performance, how they feel – and suddenly it lands.

It shows up in sales, too, and this is where things get interesting. Picture a salesperson walking into a meeting with a glossy deck, a polished pitch and 18 sparkling features. He talks. The buyer nods. Everyone is extremely professional. Then comes the familiar corporate lullaby: “This is great. We’ll circle back.”

Translation: No, thank you.

So he tries again – differently. This time, he stops reciting features and starts sketching the buyer’s future: fewer errors, faster approvals, less money quietly evaporating. Fewer Friday night fire drills. More time. Less chaos. Better numbers.

Now the room wakes up. People lean forward. The questions get sharper. The conversation changes temperature. And yes – the sale starts moving.

Why? Because he stopped selling his product and started selling their relief.

That’s Carnegie’s insight with the dust blown off. People don’t respond best to pressure; they respond to desire. They do more when the action connects to something they already care about – pride, ease, speed, ownership, reputation, momentum, sleep.

This is why Carnegie’s leadership advice still lands: ask questions rather than issue orders. “Please fix this by 3.” works. It’s efficient and hard to misunderstand. But “What would help us get this across the line by 3?” shifts the dynamic.

But it also does something smarter. It keeps the other person upright.

And once people feel even a sliver of ownership, things start to shift. Meetings improve. Projects improve. Moods improve. The minute an idea feels theirs partly, effort stops feeling like compliance and starts feeling like pride. Resistance loosens. Energy appears. The whole day gets a little less exhausting.

So here’s the modest, genuinely useful takeaway: if you want movement, speak to what they want – not what you want from them.

Not everything, of course, but just enough. The email comes back. The client stops treating a full rewrite like a punctuation fix. The sale closes. The day, which began as a campaign of correction, turns into something better: momentum.

And that’s the real charm in Carnegie’s old idea. It isn’t manipulation in a nicer blazer. It isn’t domination with a smile. It’s simply making it easier for people to see why something might be worth doing. Once they see it, they usually act.

And just like that, things start to click.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.