Toby Moore: Do we really know what are our true limitations?

Most of us move through life assuming we already know the limits of the human mind. We believe our abilities are fixed: the memory we have is the memory we’ll always have, the talents we learned in school are the talents we’ll carry through life, and the boundaries of our brain were quietly set sometime in childhood.

But every so often, something happens that completely shatters that assumption. A person wakes up one day with an ability they never trained for, never studied, and never imagined possible. It sounds like the premise of a science-fiction film, but in a handful of rare cases, it has happened in real life. Neuroscientists call these events unusual neurological phenomena. To everyone else, they feel almost miraculous.

One of the most famous examples occurred in 2006 in Denver, involving a man named Derek Amato. At the time, Amato was a 39-year-old salesman with no formal musical training. One afternoon, he dove into a swimming pool and struck his head on the bottom, suffering a severe concussion. When he left the hospital days later, he began experiencing something deeply strange. In his mind, he began seeing black-and-white geometric patterns moving across an invisible screen.

Not long afterward, Amato sat down at a piano.

To everyone’s shock – including his own – he began playing complex, structured music. Fully formed compositions. While he played guitar, he had never studied piano, yet his hands moved across the keyboard like a professional’s.

Neurologists later identified it as an extremely rare phenomenon known as Acquired Savant Syndrome, in which a brain injury appears to unlock extraordinary abilities in areas such as music, art or mathematics.

Another remarkable case involves Jason Padgett, who was living in Tacoma, Washington, in the early 2000s. At the time, Padgett described himself as having little interest in mathematics and having never studied advanced science. One night in 2002, he was attacked outside a karaoke bar and suffered a traumatic brain injury. When he recovered, something about how he perceived the world had changed.

Padgett began seeing intricate geometric patterns everywhere – in ripples of water, in the arc of a moving object, even in the way light passed through a window. To him, the physical world suddenly appeared as a series of precise mathematical structures.

Compelled to understand what he was seeing, he began drawing the shapes he perceived. These drawings turned out to be accurate representations of complex mathematical concepts, including fractals and geometric models that are normally difficult to understand.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki later studied Padgett’s brain using advanced imaging techniques. They found that the injury had triggered unusual activity in regions involved with mathematical processing and visual perception. Padgett had effectively become what scientists call an acquired mathematical savant. The world itself had become a kind of living equation.

Then there is Jill Price, a woman who spent much of her life in Los Angeles, whose mind revealed an entirely different mystery. In the early 2000s, Price contacted researchers at the University of California, Irvine, after realizing that something about her memory was different from everyone else’s.

She could remember almost every single day of her life.

If you asked her what happened on a random date – say, March 12, 1987 – she could immediately recall the day of the week, what she did, what was happening in the news, and even the weather. Her memories weren’t vague impressions. They were detailed, vivid recollections permanently archived in her mind.

Scientists eventually identified her condition as Hyperthymesia, also known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. Jill Price became the first person scientifically documented with the condition, and only a small number of similar cases have been confirmed since.

Three different people. Three different abilities.

Which leads to a strange and intriguing question.

What if extraordinary abilities are not always created from scratch – but sometimes revealed?

Occasionally, due to injury or rare neurological conditions, the brain appears to rewire itself, opening connections that normally remain hidden.

For most of us, those doors never open so dramatically.

But these stories remind us of something both mysterious and inspiring.

We may not yet know the true limits of the human mind.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.