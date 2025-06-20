Storybook Forest exhibit to open Monday at Exploration Station

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will be unveiling its newest exhibit at the Exploration Station, the Storybook Forest, on Monday with a free open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The literature-inspired playland is a magical reimagining of beloved childhood tales featuring a towering, whimsical tree. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Exploration Station invites families and children of all ages to step into a world of wonder as it opens its most ambitious and enchanting exhibit in three decades — Storybook Forest — which will be unveiled on Monday.

The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free.

The literature-inspired playland is a magical reimagining of childhood tales brought to life with immersive design, interactive features and opportunities for discovery and adventure.

At the heart of Storybook Forest stands a towering, whimsical tree complete with two slides, two lookout towers and secret tunnels for explorers to crawl, climb and imagine.

Children can slip into character in a themed dress-up corner and a puppet theatre for storytelling, and engage in creative play among scenes from timeless classics such as “Peter Pan,” “Alice in Wonderland” and others.

The new exhibit also includes an age-appropriate space for infants and toddlers: “Peter Rabbit Bunny Patch” — a soft, nurturing environment that features gentle textures, charming visuals and safe play for babies to begin their exploration adventure.

“Storybook Forest is a dream come true for our team and community. It honors the power of storytelling and imagination, creating a space where kids can learn, laugh and play inside their favorite stories,” said Mike O’Shea, executive Director of Bourbonnais Township Park District.

“This is more than just a play area — it’s an experience that brings generations together around classic literature and creativity.”

This exhibit was made possible in part by a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

BTPD funded the remaining $150,000.

The Exploration Station, at 1095 W. Perry St. Bourbonnais, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,

Admission is $10 per child and $8 per adult (children 12 months and under are admitted for free). Annual memberships with discounts and exclusive offers are also available.

For more information, visit btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.