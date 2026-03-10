Manteno Chamber head Knox resigns

After a period of tremendous growth and community momentum, Jakob Knox announced his resignation as President & CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce and as Marketing & Community Relations Director for the Village of Manteno.

On Feb. 27, a Chamber press release stated that Knox’s tenure has been defined not just by progress but by passion.

Over the last three years, Knox has worked closely with local business owners, volunteers, elected officials, and residents to reimagine what is possible for Manteno.

From launching new events and initiatives to thoughtfully expanding long-standing traditions, his leadership has focused on creating experiences that brought people together. His collaborative approach strengthened partnerships across organizations and deepened engagement within the business community.

From growing the chamber’s membership base to securing grant dollars, Knox has worked tirelessly to leave a lasting impact.

Most recently, Knox led the most successful Manteno Oktoberfest in the event’s history. With record attendance, expanded sponsorship support, and a great financial standing; that success helped the Manteno Chamber earn recognition as the 2025 Reader’s Choice for Best Festival in Kankakee County, a milestone achievement reflecting the collective effort of volunteers, sponsors, and Knox’s leadership.

Carnival rides glow along Main Street in Manteno as the community gathered for the 27th annual Manteno Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“This decision has not come easily,” Knox said in the Feb. 27 press release. “Serving the business community and residents of Manteno has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am incredibly proud of what I’ve accomplished. From launching new initiatives and strengthening partnerships to bringing our youth’s thoughts and perspectives to the table, Manteno is a community that believes in itself, and I have no doubt that its best days are still ahead.”

Village Administrator Chris LaRocque shared: “To say that Jakob will be missed is truly and understatement. His professionalism, vision and enthusiasm have been a huge asset to the community. We are thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him these past years. He always had a positive attitude and worked diligently to improve past events and create new ones. His involvement in numerous non-profit organizations speaks volumes of him as a person who cares about his community. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Eric Urbanowski, current Chairman of the Manteno Chamber Board, added: “Jakob’s presence will be missed in the Manteno business community. Jakob brought a diverse business community and board of directors together and set an example of what a true leader should be. Jakob is one of the most caring, genuine people that I have worked with, and the Chamber will miss his presence but wish him nothing but success in the future.”

The Village of Manteno and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce will begin the process of identifying Knox’s successor immediately. Additional details regarding the position and application process will be made available through official Village and Chamber channels.

Knox’s official last day is slated for Friday, March 20, but he will continue to serve during the transition period to ensure continuity and support a smooth handoff of responsibilities.

For more information, please contact, Chris LaRocque at clarocque@villageofmanteno.com.