Kankakee East Riverwalk hits 20% completion mark

While strolls along the Kankakee River are not on the minds of most this time of year, the long-anticipated completion of the Kankakee East Riverwalk continues.

The construction company charged with taking the project from design to completion stated the riverwalk is between 20% to 25% complete.

The 1-acre park along the riverbanks at the South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street intersection is a $5-million project wthathad been proposed in 2017.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony held one year ago on a bone-chilling afternoon, and officials of PSI, Inc., the Kankakee-based construction company heading up the development, said a mid- to late-summer completion is not out of the question.

Much work, of course, is yet needed, but Justin Goselin, owner of PSI, Inc., said the remaining 75% or so portion of the project to be completed could be considered less challenging.

Goselin said the in-water work of placing a portadam so the concrete sections of the 295-foot-long pre-poured concrete wall could be installed and getting those sections set late in 2025 were highly critical in getting this unique project flowing forward.

The wall is now set, and while Kankakee winter weather is impossible to predict long-term in regards to outdoor construction, Bob Bedell, PSI’s project manager, noted if no surprises jump out of the water, this project—the first major phase of the planned 4-mile riverwalk—should be completed well in advance of year’s end.

“That’s our goal,” Bedell said. He said a great assist would be an early spring arrival.

Those passing by the construction site in recent days may have noticed materials being delivered.

“I feel a lot better than I did a month and a half ago,” Goselin said.

Bill Yohnka, who has headed the fundraising effort through the Currents of Kankakee group, said the PSI’s dedication to this has been impressive.

“They take a lot of pride in this. The way the work is going, if they feel good about this, then I’m feeling good about this,” he said.

Yohnka said the east riverwalk is more than just a construction project. He said because it is the first major component of the entire riverwalk it holds the key to opening the door to private donations to what may be more than a $30-million investment when all is complete.

“We are stepping up the fundraising part of this now that people see this happening. Local money helps funding happen,” he said.