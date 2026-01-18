Kankakee gains $990K OSLAD grant for West Riverwalk

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis addresses the Kankakee Riverfront Society annual meeting late this past year. Curtis was informed this week that Kankakee has received the largest OSLAD grant this year. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

While Kankakee’s East Riverwalk remains several months from completion, the wheels are in motion for the West Riverwalk and a key financial assist has been secured.

The city was notified by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, on Friday that they were awarded a $990,000 state Open Space Land Acquisition Development grant.

The grant was the largest awarded in Illinois.

The grant, which did not require any matching money from the city, will allow Kankakee to continue purchasing and removing properties along the river for the path.

The funds will also assist with surveying and environmental work.

The West Riverwalk specifically focuses on developing the area along the Kankakee River from South Washington Avenue to South Fifth Avenue.

The West Riverwalk plans include pedestrian and bicycle paths, enhanced lighting, and improved, safer infrastructure (focusing on poor pavement and high-crash areas).

City leadership said actual construction of the West Riverwalk is perhaps 8-10 years away. Thus far, Kankakee has acquired 16 of the 22 riverfront lots needed for this portion of the riverwalk.

At the same time Kankakee is acquiring properties for the West Riverwalk and working on the East Riverwalk, engineering and development plans are moving forward on the Legion Park and Fishermen’s Park portion of this concept.

The city is in the construction phase of the $5-million East Riverwalk, a 1-acre site on the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue.

The East Riverwalk represents the first major development piece for the 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk, which stretches in a northwestern direction from the Frank Lloyd Wright house at South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the just-announced OSLAD grant will allow Kankakee to continue the development and beautification of one of the most valuable assets in Kankakee County, meaning the Kankakee River.

“Investing in our riverfront and creating open public spaces provides residents and visitors with healthy outdoor parks and environments that bring people and the community together,” Curtis said.

Curtis said this investment from the state, coupled with ongoing multi-phased design and construction projects from the East Riverwalk, Legion Park, and phase 2 of the Riverfront Trail within the riverfront master plan, will help improve residents’ quality of life as well as strengthen connections throughout city neighborhoods.

Curtis thanked the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Gov. JB Pritzker, and Haas for investing in the Kankakee River and Kankakee.

Regarding Braidwood, OSLAD approved a $600,000 grant. Braidwood will invest the money in the Braidwood Town Center.

“It is a huge win for Braidwood,” Mayor Todd Lyons said. “This investment will have a lasting impact on our town center, which will provide space for families and residents for years to come. It is exciting.”

OSLAD assists Illinois communities with funding for land acquisition, park development, and outdoor recreation projects. OSLAD was established in 1986.

OSLAD also contributed $600,000 to Kankakee’s East Riverwalk project.