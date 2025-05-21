5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

Willowhaven Bird Walk: 8 a.m., Saturday, Willowhaven Park & Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000E Road., Kankakee. Join birding experts from the Kankakee Audubon Society for a walk to see spring and early summer birds. Brought to you in partnership with the Bourbonnais Township Park District. The event will not happen if it is raining. Come dressed to walk outdoors. No cost to attend but preregistration is required at registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/bird-walk-kankakee-county.

Pembroke Rodeo: -8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Latting Rodeo Productions, 12029 E. 5000S Road., Pembroke. The Pembroke Rodeo has been a popular event bringing thousands to the township since 1976. The rodeo takes place every year with a day of exciting rodeo events and vendors on site. Admission for adults is $20 and children younger than 12 are $10. Upon arrival, the 9000 Road is one way going east. Follow Latting Rodeo Productions Inc. on Facebook for more information. For ticket information, call 815-342-3777.

Riverwalk Bock Release: 2 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee. The Currents of Kankakee teamed up with Knack to make a historical beer inspired by Radeke Brewery that once took up residence in the city. Pasta La Vista food truck will be on site and part of the proceeds from every Riverwalk Bock beer will be donated to the Currents, the not-for-profit which oversees the Kankakee Riverfront development. For more info, visit facebook.com/knackbrewandferm.

Momence Farmers’ Market: 1 - 4 p.m., Sunday, Momence Island Park, 79 Mill St. Visit the inaugural market in Momence, featuring locally grown produce, food trucks, a variety of vendors and activities including a weekly rubber duck derby. The market runs from May 25 through Aug. 31 and can also be accessed via the footbridge north of the Kankakee River at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Maple Street. Visit facebook.com/momence.parkdistrict or contact the Park District at MomenceParkInfo@gmail.com or 815-472-2670.

Observe Memorial Day: Monday throughout Kankakee County. Communities are taking time to honor fallen service members with special Memorial Day events and observations over the holiday weekend. Visit our list of events and ceremonies online at shawlocal.com/daily-journal.

---

This list is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. Submit your events for consideration to The Daily Journal’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-journal/local-events.

To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.