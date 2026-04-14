Aussem Dogs scales back schedule due to rising costs

Aussem Dogs will be back this year, but the hot dog stand will have a reduced schedule.

Aussem Dogs will be back this year, but the hot dog stand will have a reduced schedule.

On the businesses’ social media, Owner Tom Aussem cited rising costs and growth of his other business ventures, which include Awesome Ottawa Tours, guided history tours, as the reason for serving fewer Chicago-style dogs.

He said he will participate in major events and festivals, but will not participate in Music in the Park or pop-ups. He also is not quoting private events this year.

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