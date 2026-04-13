Man shot mulitiple times near Houbolt Road in Joliet

A 20-year-old man was found lying in the grass near Houbolt Road with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, Joliet police said.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in critical condition, the Joliet Police Department said in a news release issued about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said they went to Edward C. Wilko Lane at a spot west of Houbolt Road after getting a report at 3:49 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

The victim was first taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and then transported to Loyola.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with relevant information to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

Individuals also may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.