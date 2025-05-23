Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Kankakee County

A flag billows in the wind next to a veteran's grave at Kankakee Memorial Gardens ahead of Memorial Day weekend in 2023. The annual tradition is completed by volunteers with the Kankakee County Veterans Council over the course of two days across three local cemeteries. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Across Kankakee County, communities are taking time to honor fallen service members with special Memorial Day events and observations over the holiday weekend. Here are what local groups are doing to commemorate the occasion:

Saturday

Kankakee

The Ray Ollie Memorial Project’s Memorial Day Weekend ceremony begins at noon at A.N. Webber Inc., at 2150 S. U.S. Route 45/52 in Kankakee.

Speakers will include Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano and George Helwich, a Civil War reenactor. The guest of honor Lt. Col. Rod Franklin, USAF, Vietnam F-4 combat pilot, will give an inspirational message followed by a march and a wreath offering, a prayer commemoration, Colors & Taps and fellowship with the veterans of the Manteno Illinois Veterans Home. The ceremony concludes with the annual 30-second American Revolution bike revving.

Sunday

Herscher

The Herscher American Legion and Auxiliary’s Memorial Day program will be at the Herscher Legion beginning at 2 p.m. on May 25.

Included in the program will be the kindergarten poppy contest winners, speaker Ruth Kruse with Memorial Day Memories, the Legion Honor Guard and refreshments, according to the Herscher Pilot.

Monday

Bradley

The Memorial Day ceremony begins 11 a.m. outside the Bradley American Legion Post 766, 835 West Broadway Street, Bradley. The event is sponsored by the Bradley American Legion Post 766 Auxiliary.

Manteno

Members of the Manteno American Legion, Women’s Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion will tour with the Manteno Legion Color Guard beginning at 8 a.m.

The color guard starts off at Deselm Cemetery at 8 a.m., followed by Blooms Grove Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), Veterans Cemetery (9 a.m.), St. Joseph Cemetery (9:30 a.m.), Elmwood Cemetery (9:50 a.m.) and Legion Park (11 a.m.).

At 10:45 a.m., the color guard will step off from Post 755 and march to Legion Park at 51 W. 4th St. for the final ceremony.

Momence

On Monday, the Momence Honor Guard will visit several sites:

Shrontz Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), Mt. Airy Cemetery (8:50 a.m.), Wichert Cemetery (9:15 a.m.), Momence Meadows Nursing Home (9:45 a.m.), Momence Cemetery (10:15 a.m.), St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery (10:30 a.m.), Conrad Park Memorial (10:50 a.m.), Momence Depot (11:10 a.m.) and Kasler Veterans Memorial Park (11:30 a.m.).

Kankakee

The Kankakee County Veterans Council and Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery are hosting a special Memorial Day graveside service for veteran, John Kirnbauer. His remains have been unclaimed for approximately five years. The service beings at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Following the ceremony, the veterans council will host its annual ceremony on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.

Chebanse

The Chebanse American Legion will present a ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.