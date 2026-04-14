Granville library presents free audiobook services for visually impaired April 21

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will hold a free presentation, “Stories Without Barriers: Free Audiobooks through NLS,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will hold a free presentation, “Stories Without Barriers: Free Audiobooks through NLS,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Representatives from the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS) will present an informational program highlighting free, accessible audiobook services available to eligible individuals. The program is designed for those who experience temporary or permanent visual or physical challenges that make reading standard print difficult, as well as for caregivers, family members, and service providers. Participants will learn how eligible patrons can receive free access to audiobooks, a simple, easy-to-use audiobook player, and audiobook materials provided at no cost through NLS.

The program is free and open to the public and is in celebration of National Library Week.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.