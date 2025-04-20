Multiple people dead following crash in Kankakee Sunday morning

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash earlier Sunday morning that left multiple people dead.

In a press release, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said officers responded at approximately 1:07 a.m. to the crash that occurred in the 900 block of South Cobb Boulevard.

Officers located a black 2008 GMC Yukon that had collided with a tree and was engulfed in flames.

The westbound vehicle was traveling at a high rate a speed, according to a witness.

They made attempts to rescue the vehicle’s occupants but were forced back due to the intensity of the fire.

The driver and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, Kidwell said, the victims’ identities have not yet been confirmed.