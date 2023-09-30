Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 29, 2023

Football
Byron 52, Genoa-Kingston 12: At Genoa, the Cogs (3-3 overall and Big Northern Conference) played Byron closer than any other team this year, but they still lost to the powerhouse Tigers.
Nate Kebla threw a pair of touchdown passes to Hayden Hodgson in the loss, the first cutting the Byron lead to 28-6 late in the second quarter. The second touchdown cut the lead to 52-12.
It was the first time this year Byron (5-0 overall and BNC) didn’t win a game by at least 50 points.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 4, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Spartans finished off a match from Thursday to claim back-to-back Interstate 8 Conference titles.
Kaneland’s Ellie Taylor and Sycamore’s Jordyn Tilstra had singles wins. Taylor knocked off Jenny Ni in an epic 7-6 (8), 6-7 (8), 6-4 match. Sycamore swept doubles with wins by Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block, Katie Elsner and Lizzie McConkey, and Layla Musich and Abby Burgess.
Thursday’s results
Class 1A Seneca Boys Golf Regional: Justin Wentzlaff shot a 94, winning a one-hole playoff and earning a spot in Monday’s McNamara sectional.
Naperville Central swimming 148, DeKalb-Sycamore 65: The Barbs won five of the eight individual events but lost the meet.
Molly Allison won the 50 freestyle (25.79) and 500 free (5:28.67), Camilia Palacios won the 100 butterfly (1:05.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.25), and Hannah Raetzke won the 100 free (58.26).