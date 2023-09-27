Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 26

Girls volleyball
Kaneland 2, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, the Knights fell behind early but came back to pick up a 20-25, 25-12, 25-18 Interstate 8 Conference win.
Delaney Calabrese had eight kills, Rosie Karl had six kills, and Mia Vassallo and Francesca Brandonisio had two aces apiece.
Laci Neece had 14 kills, while Ava Carpenter added seven for the Spartans.
Genoa-Kingston 2, North Boone 0: At North Boone, Alayna Pierce had 11 kills, and the Cogs won 25-7, 25-16 in Big Northern Conference action.
Alivia Keegan had nine kills and 11 assists, and Mia Wise had 10 assists and six digs.
Waubonsie Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs came up short in DuPage Valley Conference action, 25-13, 25-12.
Girls golf
Interstate 8 Conference Championships: At Sycamore golf club, Sycamore won its first conference championship in school history. The Spartans finished at 95-over par and Kaneland finished 113 over.
For the Spartans, Brianna Chamoun finished first at 6 over, and Simone Bertrand tied for sixth place with teammate Meadow Davis at 24 over. For the Knights, Braelyn Davoust took fourth at 17 over, and Kailey Kunstman also finished 24 over.
Boys soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Harvest Christian Academy 1: At Elgin, Landon Roop and Tyler Smith scored two goals apiece to lead the Royals to a nonconference win.
Liam Bird and Jacob Orin had a goal apiece. Austin Kennedy tallied two assists, and Josh Badal added one.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 4, Rochelle 1: At Sycamore, the hosts swept at doubles to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.
At singles, Jordyn Tilstra (No. 2) won both matches 6-0. At doubles, Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block (No. 1) won both 6-1, Kate Elsner and Lizzie McConkie (No. 2) won both 6-1 and Layla Musich and Abby Burgess (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-4.
Boys golf
IHSA Class 3A Regional: At Bartlett, DeKalb’s Jonah Keck took second place with a 76 during Class 3A Bartlett Regional action.
The Barbs took sixth place as a team with 346 points and Geneva finished first with 314. Brodie Farrell shot 84 and tied with two others for 12th place. Both Keck and Farrell advanced to the Class 3A Plainfield North Sectional on Monday.
Girls cross country
Matt Walter Invite: At Walcamp, Hampshire finished first with 21 points and Genoa-Kingston took sixth with 152 in an eight team meet.
For the Cogs, Emma James took 13th overall (20:35.81) and Gracie Zapatka took 15th (20:42.09).
Boys cross country
Matt Walter Invite: At Walcamp, Rock Falls took first with 43 points, and Genoa-Kingston took seventh with 193 in a 10-team meet.
For the Cogs, Gabriel Peña finished tenth overall (17:00.09).
Girls swimming
DeKalb co-op 99, Belvidere North co-op 62: At DeKalb, the Barbs swept the 100 butterfly with the top three finishers, including champ Hannah Raetzke (26.5).
Raetzke also win the 50 freestyle (26.5), Molly Allison won the 200 free (2:04.63) and 100 free (55.42) and Camila Palacios won the 200 individual medley (2:23.87). Angelica Sanyal won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.79.