Daily Chronicle sports roundup for August 22, 2023

Boys soccer
DeKalb 6, St. Edward 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs hosted on the Northern Illinois University Rec Field and dominated to win in Barb Cup tournament action.
Edwin Cortina and Erick Talamantes scored in the first five minutes, both assisted by Jaysen Quintero. Early in the second half, Talamantes scored again. In the final 10 minutes the Barbs turned on the boosters with goals from Matt Tuszynski, Diego Rivas and Ivan Arenas-Alvarez.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Somonauk 2: At Genoa, the Cogs took the lead on consecutive goals by Jay Wolcott and Michael Botello, but the Bobcats scored the equalizer in the 71st minute to preserve the non-conference tie.
Wolcott and Adrian Delgado were credited with assists.
Guilford 3, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans had multiple early chances to get on top with two goals called back for offsides but ultimately fell in nonconference action.
Girls volleyball
Ashton-Franklin Center 2, Indian Creek 1: At Ashton, the Timberwolves lost in three sets after a comeback push in the third set, 19-25, 26-24, 20-25.
Allie Peterson had five kills and a block, Alana Morgan had one kill, two aces and four assists, Alex Edwards had an ace and two kills, Lenna Hulthen had seven assists and Mia Riffell had five aces.
Boys golf
Genoa-Kingston 175, Rochelle 179: At Swan Hills Golf Course, Landen Ritchie was meet medalist as he shot an even par 36 to help the Cogs knock off the Hubs by four strokes in a nonconference victory.
Colton McDowell shot a 44, John Krueger had 46 and Harrison Zorica shot a 49.
Womens volleyball
Kishwaukee College 3, Elgin Community College 1: At Malta, the Kougars played their first match of the season and took it three sets to one with scores of 25-16, 24-26, 26-19 and 25-13 on Tuesday.
Freshmen Mady Lavender (Genoa Kingston HS) led with seven kills and 10 digs, Avery Salsbury (Oregon HS) had 15 digs, Julie Leon (DeKalb HS) had eight digs and Kaylee Akers (Hiawatha HS) had 12 digs. Freshmen teammates Addie Friestad (Rochelle Township HS) had 12 kills to go along with eight digs and Natalie Buchanan (DeKalb HS) followed closely behind with 11 kills and multiple assists.
Kishwaukee (1-0 overall) will travel to Arrowhead Conference rival Illinois Valley Community College on Tuesday, August 29 before returning home Thursday, August 31 against Kankakee CC.
Late Monday
Kishwaukee College 2, Elgin 0: The Kougars opened the season with a win on the road.
Khori Miles had both goals for Kish. Kaneland grad Andrew Davison had the shutout in goal for the Kougars.