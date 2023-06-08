IHSA baseball: Sycamore vs. Nazareth Class 3A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

Sycamore baseball is headed to Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet for the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s noon semifinal game against Nazareth Academy.

IHSA Baseball Class 3A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 9

Grayslake Central vs. Effingham: 10 a.m.

Sycamore vs. Nazareth Academy: Noon

Saturday, June 10

Class 3A third-place game: 9 a.m.

Class 3A state championship game: After third-place game, exact time TBA

How to watch the IHSA state baseball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 3A state baseball semifinal between Sycamore and Nazareth Academy on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA baseball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 3A and 4A state baseball semifinals can be purchased for $11 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state baseball playoffs for Class 3A?

Duly Health & Care Field is located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr. in Joliet. There is a fee to park in all lots on Friday. Parking decks near the stadium are free on Saturdays.

More to know

This is the first state semifinal baseball appearance for Sycamore in school history.

The school is holding a sendoff ceremony for the Spartans at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

