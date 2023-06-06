Baseball: Nazareth pitchers throw combined no-hitter to return to Class 3A state finals

CRESTWOOD – Attention to detail has been the trademark for Nazareth during its quest to repeat at state champions this season, but in order to secure their trip back to the state finals, the Roadrunners needed to ignore one big detail Monday.

As the game kept progressing, their pitching staff hadn’t allowed a hit against Lindblom.

Nazareth didn’t address the elephant in the dugout in the Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional. Instead the Roadrunners focused on working around it, scoring on early mistakes and playing solid defense to win 8-0 and secure not only the no-hitter, but also a chance to finish their repeat quest.

“It means a ton,” Nazareth starter Finn O’Meara said. “I know our team has worked really hard. It meant a lot to get back down to state and give ourselves a chance to repeat.”

Finn O’Meara walks the lead-off man but then strikes out the next three. Scoreless heading to the bottom of the first. @Naz_Roadrunners pic.twitter.com/ZshYkxDts9 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) June 5, 2023

O’Meara walked the lead-off hitter for Nazareth (32-6) to start the game but showed just how dominant of a night the Roadrunners pitching staff would have. He struck out the next three batters and struck out three more in the next two innings without allowing a hit.

Luca Fiore came in and threw another three innings, striking out seven and only walking one, while Cooper Malamazian pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to send the Roadrunners back to state for the sixth time in program history.

Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional game between Lindblom at Nazareth Nazareth's Finn O'Meara (32) pitches during the Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional on Monday. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

“It’s very special that we all came out firing,” Fiore said. “Only a couple walks, one error on the field. All the boys on that field are taking care of us on the mound.”

They also took care of them at the plate, making the Eagles pay for early mistakes. Nazareth grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jaden Fauske scored from third base on a throwing error by the catcher.

It became 2-0 in the bottom of the second when Landom Thome drove in a run on a single, 4-0 after Malamazian doubled down the third-base line and 5-0 when Fauske singled to centerfield. Lucas Smith brought in a run in the fifth on a single and Jeremy Thompson made it 8-0 in the sixth when he drove in a run on a double and then later scored on a wild pitch.

“Our lineup is pretty deep,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said. “I’m confident no matter who’s up in any situation, their job, they’re going to execute it.”

He’ll try to keep that confidence in Joliet this weekend when the Roadrunners try to repeat at Class 3A state champions. They’ll play Sycamore (32-5) at Duly Health & Care Field at noon Friday.

Nazareth has overcome the spotlight and adversity they’ve faced all season with many of the same players who won it all last year. With two wins separating the Roadrunners from accomplishing their season’s quest, they’ll stick to what’s worked all season.

“To have the opportunity to show out for our school, our community, repeat again, would mean a lot,” O’Meara said. “Even just to have all these fans out here to support us, it means so much to me and all the guys.

“This run’s been special. Hopefully we can keep it going.”