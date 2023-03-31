Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Freshman Sydney Myles’ first high school grand slam was the top highlight of DeKalb softball’s 13-run first inning Thursday during a 21-1 nonconference win over host East Aurora.
Todays W was an entire team effort! Big shout out to freshman, Sydney Myles, who had her first career GRAND SLAM as a Barb. Tomorrow we are on the road as we take on Geneva! #fighttogether 🥎🔥 @1BarbAthletics @DeKalb428DHS @BarbBoosters pic.twitter.com/ssQsSbHjOi— DeKalb Softball (@dekalbsoftball) March 30, 2023
Jaelyn Latimer struck out 11 for DeKalb (2-2). Izzy Aranda drove in three runs for the Barbs, and Kayla Bruhn and Calissa Hudson a pair each.
Sycamore 5, North Boone 2: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz hit a three-run home run to break open a tie game for the Spartans. Alyssa Wilkerson struck out nine in a complete game for Sycamore (4-0).