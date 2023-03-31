March 30, 2023
Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, March 30, 2023

DeKalb softball rolls past East Aurora; Sydney Myles hits grand slam

By Shaw Local News Network

Freshman Sydney Myles’ first high school grand slam was the top highlight of DeKalb softball’s 13-run first inning Thursday during a 21-1 nonconference win over host East Aurora.

Jaelyn Latimer struck out 11 for DeKalb (2-2). Izzy Aranda drove in three runs for the Barbs, and Kayla Bruhn and Calissa Hudson a pair each.

Sycamore 5, North Boone 2: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz hit a three-run home run to break open a tie game for the Spartans. Alyssa Wilkerson struck out nine in a complete game for Sycamore (4-0).

