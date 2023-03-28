Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, March 27, 2023

Scoring in every inning of the first game isn’t a bad way to open the spring break trip.
Kaneland did just that, as the Knights enjoyed the warm weather and the Southern hospitality with a 14-5 romp over Oak Grove (Alabama) in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Monday. Patrick Collins drove in four runs, and Luke Witek struck out seven in four innings for Kaneland (2-1).
Baseball
Aurora Christian 16, Indian Creek 1, 4 inn.: At Aurora, Jeffrey Probst tripled and also struck out three for the Timberwolves. An 11-run fourth put this one out of reach for IC (1-2).
Oregon 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche was strong on the mound for the Royals, striking out nine over five innings while allowing three runs. Hintzsche, Jacob Orin and Devin Hellebrand had hits for HBR (0-4).
Sandwich 3, DeKalb 2: At Sandwich, Maddux Clarence struck out five for the Barbs in the nonconference contest. Clarence also drove in a run for DeKalb (2-1).
Softball
Indian Creek 10, Aurora Christian 0: At Shabonna, Mahala Gonzalez struck out 11 in her complete-game performance for the Timberwolves as IC earned its first win of the season. Emily Frazier drove in three runs, and Madison Bogle and Libby Johnson had two RBIs each for IC (1-2).
Kaneland 13, Coffee County Central (Ala.) 3, 4 inn.: At Gulf Shores, Alabama, Breanne Crosby homered and drove in four as the Knights opened up play during their spring break trip to Alabama. Morgan Iwanski drove three runs, and Corinne Pugh and Angelina Campise added two RBIs apiece for Kaneland.
Kaneland 4, Houston Academy 3: At Gulf Shores, the Knights plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the one-run win. Kailey Plank drove in Angelina Campise with the game-winning run.
Gardendale (Ala.) 11, Kaneland 3: At Gulf Shores, Corinne Pugh and Kyra Johnson had RBIs for the Knights as they dropped the final game of the day. Kaneland is now 3-2 on the season.
Girls soccer
Freeport 8, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs suffered a shutout at the hands of the Pretzels.