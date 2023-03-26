March 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, March 25, 2023

DeKalb’s Joscelyn Dieckman wins Class 3A pole vault at Top Times

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb junior Joscelyn Dieckman won the pole vault at the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Championships on Saturday, a tournament that closes out the indoor season and acts as an unofficial state championship.

Dieckman cleared 4 meters to best DuPage Valley Conference rival Kait McHale’s vault of 3.8 meters. Sariyah Watson was fifth in the 400-meter run, finishing in 59.71 seconds, her best time of the season.

On the boys side of the 3A meet, DeKalb senior Riley Newport finished the 800 in 1:57.38 to take third. Andrew Tumminaro was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 4.35 meters and sophomore Jacob Barraza was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:23.29.

Newport, Barraza, LaBrian Carrington and Jack Harrison were fourth in the 4x400 in 3:31.2.

In the 2A girls meet, Kaneland’s Jessica Phillips was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 3.55 meters. Genoa-Kingston’s Ellie Logsdon was eighth in the 200 with a personal best 26.32.

On the boys side in 2A, Sycamore’s Caden Emmert was fifth in the 800, setting a PR in 1:58.61. Emmert, Landon Taylor, Corey Goff and Naif Al Harby took fourth in the 4x800, finishing in 8:21.39.

Pierce Reinhard, Will Donahoe, Dylan Hodges and Samuel Krull were sixth in the 4x200, finishing in 1:34.48.

Prep softball

Serena 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Jacksonville, the Cogs (0-3) fell despite outhitting Serena 7-6.

Emily Trzynka had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Faith Thompson added two hits.

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 3, Knoxville 0: At Jacksonville, Brycen Lavender pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout for the Cogs (2-2-1), striking out 11 and walking one.

Ethan Wilnau had two hits, drove in a run and scored. Lavender and Nathan Kleba also drove in runs in the win.

