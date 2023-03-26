Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, March 25, 2023

DeKalb junior Joscelyn Dieckman won the pole vault at the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Championships on Saturday, a tournament that closes out the indoor season and acts as an unofficial state championship.
Dieckman cleared 4 meters to best DuPage Valley Conference rival Kait McHale’s vault of 3.8 meters. Sariyah Watson was fifth in the 400-meter run, finishing in 59.71 seconds, her best time of the season.
On the boys side of the 3A meet, DeKalb senior Riley Newport finished the 800 in 1:57.38 to take third. Andrew Tumminaro was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 4.35 meters and sophomore Jacob Barraza was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:23.29.
Newport, Barraza, LaBrian Carrington and Jack Harrison were fourth in the 4x400 in 3:31.2.
In the 2A girls meet, Kaneland’s Jessica Phillips was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 3.55 meters. Genoa-Kingston’s Ellie Logsdon was eighth in the 200 with a personal best 26.32.
On the boys side in 2A, Sycamore’s Caden Emmert was fifth in the 800, setting a PR in 1:58.61. Emmert, Landon Taylor, Corey Goff and Naif Al Harby took fourth in the 4x800, finishing in 8:21.39.
Pierce Reinhard, Will Donahoe, Dylan Hodges and Samuel Krull were sixth in the 4x200, finishing in 1:34.48.
Prep softball
Serena 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Jacksonville, the Cogs (0-3) fell despite outhitting Serena 7-6.
Emily Trzynka had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Faith Thompson added two hits.
Prep baseball
Genoa-Kingston 3, Knoxville 0: At Jacksonville, Brycen Lavender pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout for the Cogs (2-2-1), striking out 11 and walking one.
Ethan Wilnau had two hits, drove in a run and scored. Lavender and Nathan Kleba also drove in runs in the win.