Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 2, 2022

Davon Grant scored 16 points as the DeKalb boys basketball team opened DuPage Valley Conference play with a 61-55 win over Metea Valley on Friday.
Darrell Island added 15 and Jayden Wilson had 10 for the Barbs (6-0, 1-0 DVC).
Oregon 57, Indian Creek 35: At Shabbona, Jeff Probst led IC with 14 points in the nonconference game. IC fell to 2-4 on the season.
Kaneland 85, Rochelle 54: At Maple Park, Troyer Carlson and Gevon Grant were a 1-2 combination that Rochelle had no answers for. Carlson scored 31 points and Grant 29 in the Knights’ Interstate 8 Conference win.
Johnny Spallaso added 11 points for Kaneland (4-1, 1-0).
Girls Basketball
Genoa-Kingston 49, Richmond 14: At Richmond, Ally Poegel poured in 21 points to lead G-K (5-4) in the nonconference win.
Men’s Basketball
Idaho 84, Northern Illinois 47: At Moscow, Idaho, Keshawn Williams scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, both team highs, in the loss for the Huskies (3-6).
The Huskies shot 33% from the floor and 21% on 3-pointers.