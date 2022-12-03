December 02, 2022
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 2, 2022

DeKalb boys basketball tops Metea Valley in DuPage Valley Conference opener

By Shaw Local News Network

Davon Grant scored 16 points as the DeKalb boys basketball team opened DuPage Valley Conference play with a 61-55 win over Metea Valley on Friday.

Darrell Island added 15 and Jayden Wilson had 10 for the Barbs (6-0, 1-0 DVC).

Oregon 57, Indian Creek 35: At Shabbona, Jeff Probst led IC with 14 points in the nonconference game. IC fell to 2-4 on the season.

Kaneland 85, Rochelle 54: At Maple Park, Troyer Carlson and Gevon Grant were a 1-2 combination that Rochelle had no answers for. Carlson scored 31 points and Grant 29 in the Knights’ Interstate 8 Conference win.

Johnny Spallaso added 11 points for Kaneland (4-1, 1-0).

Girls Basketball

Genoa-Kingston 49, Richmond 14: At Richmond, Ally Poegel poured in 21 points to lead G-K (5-4) in the nonconference win.

Men’s Basketball

Idaho 84, Northern Illinois 47: At Moscow, Idaho, Keshawn Williams scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, both team highs, in the loss for the Huskies (3-6).

The Huskies shot 33% from the floor and 21% on 3-pointers.

