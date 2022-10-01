Daily Chronicle Week 6 football scores, stats, photos and more from every game

DeKalb 49, Waubonsie Valley 13: Ethan McCarter returned two punts for scores and LaBrian Carrington forced a key fumble as DeKalb pulled away from Waubonsie Valley on Friday.
Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7: The Spartans clamped down after a big opening drive for Kaneland and toppled the Knights
[ Photos: Sycamore knocks off Kaneland ]
Genoa-Kingston 19, Oregon 0: The Genoa-Kingston football team got two scores from Traven Attenberry and picked up its first shutout of the year, 19-0 against Oregon on Friday.
[ Photos: Genoa-Kingston shuts out Oregon ]
Amboy 26, Hiawatha 12: Playing with the lead Friday night, Amboy-LaMoille chewed up clock behind an aggressive offensive line and scored an insurance touchdown early in the fourth quarter to secure a 26-12 win over Hiawatha at The Harbor in an eight-man game.