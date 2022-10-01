Genoa-Kingston gets first shutout of year, tops Oregon

The Genoa-Kingston football team picked up its first shutout of the season in a 19-0 win at Oregon on Friday.

“It definitely feels great,” coach Cam Davekos said. “The kids played hard. We were assignment sound, which is what the goal was. I’ll tell you what, [Oregon has] a nice young program and are going to be a force to be reckoned with regardless of what the scoreboard said.”

Traven Atterberry scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard run, capping a 12-play, 52-yard drive for a 6-0 lead. The Cogs (5-1 overall and Big Northern Conference) followed by stuffing the Hawks (1-5, 1-5) on a fourth-and-goal from the 6.

Late in the first half, Brady Berwick scored on a third-and-goal run from the 10, pushing the lead to 12-0 after a 95-yard drive.

“Offensively I think we just kind of did what we needed to do to get the job done,” Davekos said. “We had a nice, long, 95-yard drive before half to take it up to a couple scores. We chunked it 3, 4, 5 yards at a time and did a nice job of keeping it steady and trusting the process of the offense.”

Midway through the third quarter, Attenberry scored again, pushing the lead to 19-0.