Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022

In a battle of the top two teams in the Interstate 8 Conference, Kaneland outlasted Morris in a marathon three games 25-23, 23-25, 25-20.
Kaneland improved to 11-4 overall and sits atop the conference at 5-0. Morris suffered its first conference loss of the season, falling to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Girls Golf
DeKalb-Sycamore 186, Sandwich 255: At Sandwich, Biranna Chamoun carded a 38 to help D-S stay unbeaten at 11-0. Lexi Morrow shot 42, Lauren Cohn a 49 and Simone Bertrand a 57 for D-S.
Dixon 200, Hinckley-Big Rock 203: At Hinckley, senior Della Harrod shot a 49, Alyssa Swanson and Lilliana Martinez each carded a 51, as the Royals suffered their first match loss of the season. Sammy Kerlen carded a 52 for HBR.
Girls Volleyball
Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Mustangs took down the Barbs in a DuPage Valley Conference match 25-21, 25-21. The Barbs fell to 8-6, 0-1 in the DVC.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Hinckley, Anna Hermann record 18 points to lead the Royals to a 25-14, 25-7 nonconference win. HBR improved to 11-6 overall.
Indian Creek 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, Geena Sanford had 11 assists and Audriana DeClue added 11 digs as the Timberwolves swept Earlville in two, 25-19, 25-21 in a Little Ten Conference match. IC improved to 10-6-3, 3-1 in the Little Ten.