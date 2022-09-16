Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 15

At Hinckley, the Hinckley-Big Rock Royals battled and won during a Little Ten Conference volleyball matchup, 25-12, 16-25, 25-18, over visiting Somonauk.
Brynn Gawel had 11 kills, Ily Hunt had four blocks, and Madaline Hogan tallied eight digs.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 0: At Rock Falls, Alayna Pierce led the Cogs with 16 kills, eight digs and two aces during Big Northern Conference action.
Hannah Langton had 21 digs, three aces and four assists, Lily Mueller had five blocks and two kills, and Kailey Kline had 13 digs, two aces and two kills.
Indian Creek 2, Newark 1: At Shabbona, Geena Sanford had 10 assists and nine digs during a victory in Little Ten Conference action.
Audrey Witte had six kills, seven aces and six digs. Izzy Turner had five kills and five assists, Allie Peterson had three kills and five blocks, and Audriana DeClue had two aces and 13 digs.
Kaneland 2, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the Knights battled to win an Interstate 8 Conference match, 25-16, 20-25, 25-8.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 2, Johnsburg 0: At Genoa, Junior Leon had a goal and an assist to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Leon scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute right before halftime. Diego Espinoza scored late in the game off Leon’s assist for an insurance goal.
Aaron Acosta earned the shutout victory in goal.
Sycamore 1, Hononegah 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans defeated the Indians during nonconference action.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rochelle Invitational: At Rochelle, DeKalb’s Eduardo Castro, Nathan Tumminaro and Christopher Thunder took second through fourth places, and the Barbs were first as a team with 30 points.
Genoa-Kingston took fifth with 104 team points.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rochelle Invitational: At Rochelle, Akemi McHan and Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez took second and third places and the Barbs finished first with 20 team points.
Genoa-Kingston took third with 69.