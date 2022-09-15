Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Will Donahoe was just about all the Sycamore Spartans soccer team needed Wednesday night in their Interstate Eight conference match with visiting Ottawa. Donahoe scored twice in the first half and added another in the 63rd minute as Sycamore knocked off Ottawa 5-1. Nick Doering and Pierce Reinhard each tallied goals for the Spartans who improved to a perfect 3-0 in the conference and 3-6-1 overall.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 10, Sandwich 0: At Maple Park, Mikkel Oleson scored four times and Sam Keen three as the Knights took a bite out of Sandwich in an Interstate Eight conference match. Kaneland pushed its season record to 6-6-2 and improved to 3-0 in the conference. Johnathon Carlson had 16 saves for Sandwich (2-10, 0-4).
Boys golf
Dixon 176, Genoa-Kingston 206: At Dixon, Landen tied for medalist honors shooting a 40 for G-K in a Big Northern Conference contest.
Girls golf
Genoa-Kingston 217, Dixon 218: A day after losing by a stroke to Winnebago, the Cogs picked up a one-stroke win. Taylor Rhoads led the Cogs with a 51, with Aleia Lauer and Cortlyn Tetzloff carding a 54.