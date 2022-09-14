Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Senior Elizabeth Kleckner has ruled at No. 1 singles for the Sycamore girls tennis team this fall.
On Tuesday, Gretchen Zarbock pushed Kleckner through the first set, and then it was all Sycamore after that. Kleckner hung on in the first set and pulled away in the second to win, 7-5, 6-2.
Her effort lifted the Spartans over Morris, 4-1, in an Interstate 8 Conference dual meet.
The Spartans took all three doubles matches as the teams of Abby Golembiewski and Jetta Weaver, Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block and Becca Allen and Kate Elsner took their matches. Julia Borgstrom took No. 2 singles for Morris, 4-6, 7-6, 6-0, over Jordyn Tilstra.
Girls Golf
DeKalb-Sycamore 191, La Salle-Peru 236: At Sycamore, Brianna Chamoun had the low round of the day for D-S, carding a 41. Lauren Cohn put up a 44 for D-S. Lexi Morrow and Bella Kirchmann also contributed to the team performance.
Winnebago 201, Genoa-Kingston 202: At Genoa, Cortlyn Tetzloff shot a career-best 47 and her teammate Aleia Lauer matched it in the tight Big Northern Conference match. Bryce Boylen contributed her best score of the season for G-K.
Boys Golf
La Salle-Peru 165, Sycamore 171, Sandwich 181: At La Salle, Ethan Fischer shot a 40 and Luther Swedberg carded a 43 to lead the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference match. Nic Zurko, Ryan Polly and Josh Melms each shot 44 for Sycamore.
Serena 173, Hinckley-Big Rock 174, Indian Creek 204: At Shabbona, Blake McRoberts shot a 49 and Sam Genslinger a 50 for the Timberwolves. Ben Hintzshe shot a personal-best 38 to earn medalist honors. Max Hintzshe and Saje Beane carded 41s, and Lucas Krystozek shot a 54 for the Royals.
Genoa-Kingston 182, Winnebago 202: At Genoa, Landen Ritchie earned medalist honors with a 36 to lead the Cogs to the BNC win. The 182 was the lowest score of the season for the Cogs.
Girls Volleyball
DeKalb 2, Dixon 0: At DeKalb, in a nonconference match, the Barbs took down the Dukes 25-21, 25-19. DeKalb improved to 5-3 on the season.
Kaneland 2, Sandwich 0: At Maple Park, in an Interstate 8 match, the Knights swept the Indians 25-19, 25-11. Breanna Sexton had six digs and Alexis Sexton added 11 digs for Sandwich. Kaneland improved to 9-4, 3-0 in the conference. Sandwich fell to 2-9, 0-3.
Boys Soccer
Naperville North 4, DeKalb 1: At Naperville, the Barbs suffered their first DuPage Valley Conference loss to the state-ranked Huskies. The Barbs are now 5-4, 1-1 in the DVC.