High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14, 2022

The bats were working all over the field in Maple Park on Saturday as host Kaneland banged out 18 hits in a 23-15 win over Normal West in a nonconference game.
Alex Panico had five hits, including a pair of doubles, and knocked in five runs. Cole Pugh had three singles, scored three times and drove in four for the Knights (17-6).
Patrick Collins added a double as part of his three-hit day. He also drove in three runs.
Indian Creek 18, Earlville 8: At Earlville, the Timberwolves scored in every inning but one in the Little Ten Conference win. Nik Nelson had three hits and drove in a pair for Indian Creek (10-13, 9-7). Kalab Helgesen, Jakob McNally, Blake McRoberts and Derrick Milstan all drove in a pair for Indian Creek.
Sycamore 11, Hampshire 5: At Hampshire, after falling behind by four runs early, the Spartans rallied for the nonconference win. Byron Blaise had a big day with three hits, including a home run, and drove in four. Tommy Townsend hit a three-run home run for Sycamore (21-5).
Softball
Sycamore 5, Rosary 4: At Sycamore, Chelsea Born had an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game and scored a pitch later on a wild pitch for the Spartans in a nonconference game. Born also doubled as part of a two-hit day for Sycamore (17-12).