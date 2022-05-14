May 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports

High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Eight different players four. have RBI as Kaneland outscores Normal West.

By Shaw Local News Network

The bats were working all over the field in Maple Park on Saturday as host Kaneland banged out 18 hits in a 23-15 win over Normal West in a nonconference game.

Alex Panico had five hits, including a pair of doubles, and knocked in five runs. Cole Pugh had three singles, scored three times and drove in four for the Knights (17-6).

Patrick Collins added a double as part of his three-hit day. He also drove in three runs.

Indian Creek 18, Earlville 8: At Earlville, the Timberwolves scored in every inning but one in the Little Ten Conference win. Nik Nelson had three hits and drove in a pair for Indian Creek (10-13, 9-7). Kalab Helgesen, Jakob McNally, Blake McRoberts and Derrick Milstan all drove in a pair for Indian Creek.

Sycamore 11, Hampshire 5: At Hampshire, after falling behind by four runs early, the Spartans rallied for the nonconference win. Byron Blaise had a big day with three hits, including a home run, and drove in four. Tommy Townsend hit a three-run home run for Sycamore (21-5).

Softball

Sycamore 5, Rosary 4: At Sycamore, Chelsea Born had an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game and scored a pitch later on a wild pitch for the Spartans in a nonconference game. Born also doubled as part of a two-hit day for Sycamore (17-12).


PremiumBaseballSoftballKaneland PrepsSycamore Preps