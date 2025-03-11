Sycamore Chamber to honor high schoolers’ academic excellence

Sycamore High School students will see their academic achievements celebrated on April 24, 2025, by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce at the annual Salute to Scholars event (shown here in a past year). (Photo provided by Ashlee Weaver)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School students will see their academic achievements celebrated next month by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will join the Spartans at their annual Salute to Scholars event on April 24. The event is meant to highlight the dedication of top-performing students while building connections with local business and community leaders.

“Sycamore is a special community that has so much pride in our schools,” Sycamore School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder said in a news release. “The Salute to Scholars is another example of how a community partner, the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, supports the achievement of our students.”

Wilder said the significance of the recognition for Sycamore students can’t be overstated.

“It is so special to be recognized for your hard work and achievements,” Wilder said. “This event is a testament to our students, their families, and all of our incredible staff members who have walked alongside them through their journey.”

RoseMarie Treml, Sycamore Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the Chamber is honored to continue the meaningful tradition for Spartans.

“These students have shown remarkable dedication and commitment to their education,” Treml said. “Salute to Scholars is our way of celebrating their success and showing them that this community values and supports their future.”

For more information about the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and its programs, visit www.sycamorechamber.com or contact the Sycamore Chamber at office@sycamorechamber.com.