July 30, 2023
Shaw Local
LGBTQ youth group offers chances to build community in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Area youth looking to build community within LGBTQ+ spaces are invited to free sessions in DeKalb tailored to those ages 12 to 18.

The DeKalb Public Library will host two youth outlook drop-ins for patrons to meet LGBTQ+ youth and talk about various topics.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 in the library’s Teen Room, according to a news release.

The drop-ins are free and intended for youth ages 12 to 18.

Participants can discuss political awareness, self-esteem, identity, health relationships and physical and mental health. The sessions are available online. Snacks and activities will be provided. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, email virtual@youth-outlook.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.