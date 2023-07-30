LGBTQ youth group offers chances to build community in DeKalb

DeKALB – Area youth looking to build community within LGBTQ+ spaces are invited to free sessions in DeKalb tailored to those ages 12 to 18.

The DeKalb Public Library will host two youth outlook drop-ins for patrons to meet LGBTQ+ youth and talk about various topics.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 in the library’s Teen Room, according to a news release.

The drop-ins are free and intended for youth ages 12 to 18.

Participants can discuss political awareness, self-esteem, identity, health relationships and physical and mental health. The sessions are available online. Snacks and activities will be provided. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, email virtual@youth-outlook.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.