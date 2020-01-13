DeKalb man faces child pornography, drug charges

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man faces drug and child pornography charges after he was arrested by DeKalb police over the weekend.

Timothy M. Doll, 26, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, was charged with child pornography, aggravated criminal sex abuse and unlawful possession of a controlled substance at 8:05 p.m. Saturday. If convicted of either the child pornography or aggravated criminal sex abuse charges he could face up to seven years in prison.

According to court records, Doll was picked up on a warrant after it was learned there was a video of him having sex with a girl between the ages of 13 and 17. While in custody, Doll told police he had Ecstasy in his wallet, according to court records, and police found 15 grams of it in a clear plastic bag under a mattress at his residence.

In court Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Schwertley said there may be further, more serious charges to come.

He requested Doll be held on a $100,000 bond, have no contact with the victim and, should he get out of jail that he also be placed on electronic home monitoring and pretrial supervision.

Judge Robbin Stuckert explained that a defendant’s financial situation needs to be taken into consideration when setting bond. Noting that Doll was on disability, she ordered him placed on a $50,000 bond. If he were able to come up with the $5,000 necessary to get out of jail, Stuckert ordered he be placed on pretrial supervision, electronic home monitoring and that he have no contact with minors, including the victim.

He is next due in court Feb. 7.