Learn about DeKalb-area resource to help with housing, safety, domestic abuse

Shaw Local October 2024 file photo of Safe Passage domestic violence survivor vigil in DeKalb – Attendees at a library informational booth on July 3, 2025, can learn about Safe Passage’s emergency shelter, legal advocacy, transitional housing, counseling and medical advocacy services. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Safe Passage informational booth for residents to learn about the organization’s services.

The booth will be available to visit from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 3 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Safe Passage’s emergency shelter, legal advocacy, transitional housing, counseling and medical advocacy services. Participants also will be able to learn about upcoming events and ways to get involved. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.